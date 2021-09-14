https://sputniknews.com/20210914/cricket-commentator-harsha-bhogle-takes-a-dig-at-team-india-over-calling-off-england-match-1089062233.html

Cricket Commentator Harsha Bhogle Takes a Dig at Team India Over Calling Off England Match

Bhogle has had a love-hate relationship with the Indian cricket board. While he has been one of the loved voices in cricket over the years, Bhogle was... 14.09.2021, Sputnik International

A tweet by noted Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle appears to have stirred a storm on the microblogging site after the 60-year-old took an indirect dig at the BCCI and the Indian cricket team for not playing the fifth Test in England due to COVID-19 fears.After the tweet, a section of the Indian cricket lovers have come out with their own interpretations of Bhogle's remarks with some of them saying that "cricket was in a mess" while others insisted that a "lot of money was at stake" and hence the decision of Indian players wasn't a surprise.Bhogle has been known not holding himself up while sharing his thoughts and perhaps that's what he did on Tuesday.In his post, Bhogle remarked "cricket has so many stress points", before moving on to franchised leagues, which he claimed were protected by a particular country to save "its finances".Bhogle's comments actually intensified an ongoing debate in which Virat Kohli-led national cricket team evoked criticism for its decision to abandon the fifth Test match of the India-England series in Manchester last week.But another section of Team India fans opted to blast Bhogle for targeting Kohli and his team despite the outbreak of COVID in the Indian camp.While the team's head coach Ravi Shastri, batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar were quarantined after their positive tests before the fourth Test match, it was senior physiotherapist Nitin Patel's infection which led to the cancellation of the final Test.Patel was in close contact with the squad a day before his reports came out positive, which petrified Indian cricketers to an extent that they didn't want to take the field.Before the match's cancellation, India was leading the series 2-1, but the result of the final Test is not known yet. While the BCCI is insisting that the series is still alive, requesting the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to reschedule the game, the English board has asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) to intervene in the matter.Even former English cricketers, including the legendary David Gower had slammed the Indian side after they chose to skip the match despite their RT-PCR reports returned negative.The negativity around Kohli and his men has hit unprecedented heights in the past few days after the cricketers were seen smiling and having fun while being flown to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in chartered flights for the Indian Premier League (IPL), the world's richest cricket tournament.The IPL was suspended in May after several players tested positive for the deadly coronavirus and will now resume in the Middle East. The remaining fixtures of the league will be played from 19 September to 15 October in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

