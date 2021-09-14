Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Blinken Testifies Before Foreign Relations Committee on US Withdrawal From Afghanistan

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210914/cricket-commentator-harsha-bhogle-takes-a-dig-at-team-india-over-calling-off-england-match-1089062233.html
Cricket Commentator Harsha Bhogle Takes a Dig at Team India Over Calling Off England Match
Cricket Commentator Harsha Bhogle Takes a Dig at Team India Over Calling Off England Match
Bhogle has had a love-hate relationship with the Indian cricket board. While he has been one of the loved voices in cricket over the years, Bhogle was... 14.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-14T15:02+0000
2021-09-14T15:02+0000
middle east
sport
fans
international cricket council
cricket
sport
middle east
sport
criticism
match
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0e/1089065826_145:0:1871:971_1920x0_80_0_0_f3f7e4e219e6dc665a53b7ebdbcd206c.jpg
A tweet by noted Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle appears to have stirred a storm on the microblogging site after the 60-year-old took an indirect dig at the BCCI and the Indian cricket team for not playing the fifth Test in England due to COVID-19 fears.After the tweet, a section of the Indian cricket lovers have come out with their own interpretations of Bhogle's remarks with some of them saying that "cricket was in a mess" while others insisted that a "lot of money was at stake" and hence the decision of Indian players wasn't a surprise.Bhogle has been known not holding himself up while sharing his thoughts and perhaps that's what he did on Tuesday.In his post, Bhogle remarked "cricket has so many stress points", before moving on to franchised leagues, which he claimed were protected by a particular country to save "its finances".Bhogle's comments actually intensified an ongoing debate in which Virat Kohli-led national cricket team evoked criticism for its decision to abandon the fifth Test match of the India-England series in Manchester last week.But another section of Team India fans opted to blast Bhogle for targeting Kohli and his team despite the outbreak of COVID in the Indian camp.While the team's head coach Ravi Shastri, batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar were quarantined after their positive tests before the fourth Test match, it was senior physiotherapist Nitin Patel's infection which led to the cancellation of the final Test.Patel was in close contact with the squad a day before his reports came out positive, which petrified Indian cricketers to an extent that they didn't want to take the field.Before the match's cancellation, India was leading the series 2-1, but the result of the final Test is not known yet. While the BCCI is insisting that the series is still alive, requesting the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to reschedule the game, the English board has asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) to intervene in the matter.Even former English cricketers, including the legendary David Gower had slammed the Indian side after they chose to skip the match despite their RT-PCR reports returned negative.The negativity around Kohli and his men has hit unprecedented heights in the past few days after the cricketers were seen smiling and having fun while being flown to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in chartered flights for the Indian Premier League (IPL), the world's richest cricket tournament.The IPL was suspended in May after several players tested positive for the deadly coronavirus and will now resume in the Middle East. The remaining fixtures of the league will be played from 19 September to 15 October in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.
uae
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0e/1089065826_360:0:1655:971_1920x0_80_0_0_5e48e8bc6d1288756558cecd1db9346d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
middle east, sport, fans, international cricket council, cricket, sport, middle east, sport, criticism, match, uae, middle east, cricket, fans, indians, dig, india

Cricket Commentator Harsha Bhogle Takes a Dig at Team India Over Calling Off England Match

15:02 GMT 14.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / ISHARA S. KODIKARAIndian cricket team players pose with the trophy after their win over Sri Lanka in the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and India at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on July 23, 2021
Indian cricket team players pose with the trophy after their win over Sri Lanka in the third one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and India at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on July 23, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / ISHARA S. KODIKARA
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Bhogle has had a love-hate relationship with the Indian cricket board. While he has been one of the loved voices in cricket over the years, Bhogle was unceremoniously sacked as commentator by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2016.
A tweet by noted Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle appears to have stirred a storm on the microblogging site after the 60-year-old took an indirect dig at the BCCI and the Indian cricket team for not playing the fifth Test in England due to COVID-19 fears.
After the tweet, a section of the Indian cricket lovers have come out with their own interpretations of Bhogle's remarks with some of them saying that "cricket was in a mess" while others insisted that a "lot of money was at stake" and hence the decision of Indian players wasn't a surprise.
Bhogle has been known not holding himself up while sharing his thoughts and perhaps that's what he did on Tuesday.
In his post, Bhogle remarked "cricket has so many stress points", before moving on to franchised leagues, which he claimed were protected by a particular country to save "its finances".
Bhogle's comments actually intensified an ongoing debate in which Virat Kohli-led national cricket team evoked criticism for its decision to abandon the fifth Test match of the India-England series in Manchester last week.
But another section of Team India fans opted to blast Bhogle for targeting Kohli and his team despite the outbreak of COVID in the Indian camp.
While the team's head coach Ravi Shastri, batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach Ramakrishnan Sridhar were quarantined after their positive tests before the fourth Test match, it was senior physiotherapist Nitin Patel's infection which led to the cancellation of the final Test.
Patel was in close contact with the squad a day before his reports came out positive, which petrified Indian cricketers to an extent that they didn't want to take the field.

Before the match's cancellation, India was leading the series 2-1, but the result of the final Test is not known yet.
While the BCCI is insisting that the series is still alive, requesting the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to reschedule the game, the English board has asked the International Cricket Council (ICC) to intervene in the matter.
Even former English cricketers, including the legendary David Gower had slammed the Indian side after they chose to skip the match despite their RT-PCR reports returned negative.
"Wow! No one, least of all I, saw that coming. It leads us into unprecedented territories. I mean I know other matches have been abandoned… sometimes a few balls bowled and various other circumstances but to have the thing called off at the last moment – Virat Kohli e-mailed the BCCI at midnight the day before – the whole sequence of events needs explaining a little bit better," Gower told Indian media on Monday.
The negativity around Kohli and his men has hit unprecedented heights in the past few days after the cricketers were seen smiling and having fun while being flown to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in chartered flights for the Indian Premier League (IPL), the world's richest cricket tournament.
The IPL was suspended in May after several players tested positive for the deadly coronavirus and will now resume in the Middle East. The remaining fixtures of the league will be played from 19 September to 15 October in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:02 GMTCricket Commentator Harsha Bhogle Takes a Dig at Team India Over Calling Off England Match
14:58 GMTUS Bans Use of Chokeholds, Limits No Knock Entries By Law Enforcement
14:54 GMTBorrell Disagrees With NATO Chief on EU's Strategic Autonomy
14:49 GMTUS Senator Menendez Says May Subpoena Defence Secretary, Others to Testify on Afghanistan
14:44 GMTPSG Star Neymar Reportedly Has 'Ethical Clause' in His Contract, Making Him $7Mln Richer Annually
14:39 GMTWhat is a Recall and Why is Joe Biden Sweating on the Outcome of the Latest One in California?
14:39 GMTOverwhelming Majority of Poles Believe Poland Should Remain in EU, Poll Shows
14:30 GMTJoe Biden Makes Sign of the Cross While Mentioning Trump in California Stump Speech - Video
14:30 GMTScientists Create Uchuu, Largest And Most Realistic Simulation Of Universe Ever Made
14:20 GMTMet Gala 2021: Lil Nas X, Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish Et Al Steal Limelight on Red Carpet
14:20 GMTFacebook Reportedly Allows ‘Newsworthy' or ‘PR Risky’ Users to Dodge Its Platform Rules
14:02 GMTRussia's Franchetti Describes Accusations Against Him as 'Step Toward Fascism'
14:00 GMT'Straight From Revelations': Body of Water Near Dead Sea Turns Red
14:00 GMTBlinken Testifies Before Foreign Relations Committee on US Withdrawal From Afghanistan
13:57 GMTLA Police Find Missing British Actress After Days Searching but Public Has Questions
13:29 GMTScaffolding Spotted at Stonehenge as Iconic 4,500-Year-Old Monument Gets Repaired
13:24 GMTBill Gates Warns the World is Not Ready to Ward Off the Threat of a New Pandemic
13:19 GMTOperations Resume at Libya's Ports After Protesters Blocked Tankers From Loading
13:12 GMTIranian Tanker Delivering Emergency Fuel to Lebanon Reportedly Spotted Off Syria’s Coast
13:01 GMTRussian Scientists Find Way to Simplify Surgeons' Work