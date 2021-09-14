Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: EU's Von der Leyen Delivers State of the Union Address

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210914/biden-administration-plays-the-blame-game-and-faults-trump-for-afghan-visa-backlog-1089079369.html
Biden Administration Plays the Blame Game and Faults Trump for Afghan Visa Backlog
Biden Administration Plays the Blame Game and Faults Trump for Afghan Visa Backlog
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including chokeholds and ‘no-knock police entries... 14.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-14T22:20+0000
2021-09-15T09:36+0000
radio
us
dennis kucinich
housing
antony blinken
california
auv
homes
the backstory
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0e/1089079344_0:0:640:360_1920x0_80_0_0_aaa76902680fcbbd1b1a7f00cb5fef7d.jpg
Biden Administration Plays the Blame Game and Faults Trump for Afghan Visa Backlog
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including chokeholds and ‘no-knock police entries banned under new DOJ policy, and President Biden will call on world leaders to vaccinate seventy percent of the Earth’s population by next year.
GUESTBrian Wright - Lawyer and Former Radio Host | Gavin Newsome, Standard for Recalling California Politicians, and The Homeless Problem in Southern CaliforniaScottie Nell Hughes - RT Correspondent | Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Dress, Joe Biden's Bullying Speech, and Afghanistan Pull OutIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Brian Wright about the California recall, Larry Elder, and Democrats in California. Brian discussed the reasons Gavin Newsome is being recalled in 2021 and the lack of debates in this current recall. Brian spoke on the reasons so many homeless people flock to Southern California and how to address the issue on a local level.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Scottie Nell Hughes about the 2021 New York Met Gala, vaccine side effects, and troll farms on social media. Scottie talked about the Biden administration pushing for vaccine mandates and the CDC unwilling to discuss side effects reported. Scottie spoke on the Democrat infighting over the term 'women' in the Texas abortion bill.Also, Secretary of State Blinken dumps the blame on Trump in an attempt to avoid taking full responsibility for the messy Afghan withdrawal.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
John Kiriakou
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
John Kiriakou
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107587/24/1075872494_475:-1:1818:1343_100x100_80_0_0_5f29aff18491914c2428c30eddaa3bae.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0e/1089079344_80:0:560:360_1920x0_80_0_0_632fdb4b927d49439dead51c9241b790.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
radio, us, dennis kucinich, housing, antony blinken, california, auv, homes, the backstory, аудио

Biden Administration Plays the Blame Game and Faults Trump for Afghan Visa Backlog

22:20 GMT 14.09.2021 (Updated: 09:36 GMT 15.09.2021)
Biden Administration Plays the Blame Game and Faults Trump for Afghan Visa Backlog
Subscribe
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
All materials
Lee Stranahan - Sputnik International
Lee Stranahan
All materials
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including chokeholds and ‘no-knock police entries banned under new DOJ policy, and President Biden will call on world leaders to vaccinate seventy percent of the Earth’s population by next year.
GUEST
Brian Wright - Lawyer and Former Radio Host | Gavin Newsome, Standard for Recalling California Politicians, and The Homeless Problem in Southern California
Scottie Nell Hughes - RT Correspondent | Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Dress, Joe Biden's Bullying Speech, and Afghanistan Pull Out
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Brian Wright about the California recall, Larry Elder, and Democrats in California. Brian discussed the reasons Gavin Newsome is being recalled in 2021 and the lack of debates in this current recall. Brian spoke on the reasons so many homeless people flock to Southern California and how to address the issue on a local level.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Scottie Nell Hughes about the 2021 New York Met Gala, vaccine side effects, and troll farms on social media. Scottie talked about the Biden administration pushing for vaccine mandates and the CDC unwilling to discuss side effects reported. Scottie spoke on the Democrat infighting over the term 'women' in the Texas abortion bill.
Also, Secretary of State Blinken dumps the blame on Trump in an attempt to avoid taking full responsibility for the messy Afghan withdrawal.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:05 GMTWest Bank City of Jenin Prepares for Confrontation With Israel, as Search for 2 Fugitives Goes On
10:49 GMTUnique Physical Effect Demonstrated in Russian Lab
10:39 GMTVideo: Justin Trudeau Snaps at Heckler for Calling His Wife 'Wh**e' During Media Appearance
10:18 GMTNord Stream 2 Launch Will Balance Gas Price Parameters on European Market, Kremlin Says
10:14 GMTPutin Invited to US’ Online Summit on COVID-19 Response, Kremlin Says
09:52 GMTMan United Fans Want Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær to Be Fired After Champions League Loss
09:44 GMTUK Inflation Jumps to Highest Rate in Nine Years as Pandemic Bottleneck Hits Food And Petrol Prices
09:38 GMTUS Sec of State Blinken Evades Question on Who is Authorised to Mute Joe Biden During Briefings
09:21 GMTQueen Elizabeth II Reportedly Sends Message of 'Good Wishes' to North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un
09:17 GMTAhead of PM Modi's 71st Birthday, 14-Foot Tall Statue Made From Scrap Iron to Be Installed in India
09:15 GMTEuropean Gas Futures Hit New All-Time High Above $950 Per 1,000 Cubic Metres
09:14 GMTJapan's Defence Ministry Collects Information on North Korea's Missile Launch
09:03 GMTMoscow Awaiting US Response Regarding Interference in Russia's Domestic Affairs, Lavrov Says
09:03 GMTVenezuelan Prosecutors Open Investigation Into Embezzlement Charges Against Guaido
08:50 GMTUS Delegation to Visit Libya on 15 September
08:47 GMTBlinken Questioned About Cooperation With India on 'Over-the-Horizon Forces'
08:46 GMTMost California Residents Against Removing Governor Newsom After 67% of Votes Counted
08:00 GMTTaliban Mulling Creation of Regular Army in Afghanistan, Army Chief of Staff Says
07:48 GMTLive Updates: Von der Leyen Says EU to Give Extra 100 Mln Euros in Humanitarian Aid for Afghanistan
07:27 GMTBeijing Slams 'Despicable Action' to Ban Chinese Ambassador From British Parliament