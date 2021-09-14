https://sputniknews.com/20210914/biden-administration-plays-the-blame-game-and-faults-trump-for-afghan-visa-backlog-1089079369.html
Biden Administration Plays the Blame Game and Faults Trump for Afghan Visa Backlog
Biden Administration Plays the Blame Game and Faults Trump for Afghan Visa Backlog
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including chokeholds and ‘no-knock police entries... 14.09.2021, Sputnik International
Biden Administration Plays the Blame Game and Faults Trump for Afghan Visa Backlog
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including chokeholds and ‘no-knock police entries banned under new DOJ policy, and President Biden will call on world leaders to vaccinate seventy percent of the Earth’s population by next year.
Brian Wright - Lawyer and Former Radio Host | Gavin Newsome, Standard for Recalling California Politicians, and The Homeless Problem in Southern California
Scottie Nell Hughes - RT Correspondent | Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Dress, Joe Biden's Bullying Speech, and Afghanistan Pull Out
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Brian Wright about the California recall, Larry Elder, and Democrats in California. Brian discussed the reasons Gavin Newsome is being recalled in 2021 and the lack of debates in this current recall. Brian spoke on the reasons so many homeless people flock to Southern California and how to address the issue on a local level.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Scottie Nell Hughes about the 2021 New York Met Gala, vaccine side effects, and troll farms on social media. Scottie talked about the Biden administration pushing for vaccine mandates and the CDC unwilling to discuss side effects reported. Scottie spoke on the Democrat infighting over the term 'women' in the Texas abortion bill.
Also, Secretary of State Blinken dumps the blame on Trump in an attempt to avoid taking full responsibility for the messy Afghan withdrawal.
Biden Administration Plays the Blame Game and Faults Trump for Afghan Visa Backlog
22:20 GMT 14.09.2021 (Updated: 09:36 GMT 15.09.2021)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including chokeholds and ‘no-knock police entries banned under new DOJ policy, and President Biden will call on world leaders to vaccinate seventy percent of the Earth’s population by next year.
Brian Wright - Lawyer and Former Radio Host | Gavin Newsome, Standard for Recalling California Politicians, and The Homeless Problem in Southern California
Scottie Nell Hughes - RT Correspondent | Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Dress, Joe Biden's Bullying Speech, and Afghanistan Pull Out
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Brian Wright about the California recall, Larry Elder, and Democrats in California. Brian discussed the reasons Gavin Newsome is being recalled in 2021 and the lack of debates in this current recall. Brian spoke on the reasons so many homeless people flock to Southern California and how to address the issue on a local level.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Scottie Nell Hughes about the 2021 New York Met Gala, vaccine side effects, and troll farms on social media. Scottie talked about the Biden administration pushing for vaccine mandates and the CDC unwilling to discuss side effects reported. Scottie spoke on the Democrat infighting over the term 'women' in the Texas abortion bill.
Also, Secretary of State Blinken dumps the blame on Trump in an attempt to avoid taking full responsibility for the messy Afghan withdrawal.
