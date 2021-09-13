https://sputniknews.com/20210913/real-fight-back-within-muslim-world-uks-tony-blair-urges-muslims-to-counter-fanaticism-in-islam-1089019035.html

'Real Fight Back Within Muslim World': UK's Tony Blair Urges Muslims to Counter Fanaticism in Islam

'Real Fight Back Within Muslim World': UK's Tony Blair Urges Muslims to Counter Fanaticism in Islam

Tony Blair was the prime minister of the United Kingdom between 1997 and 2007, in office when the gruesome 9/11 attacks - carried out by al-Qaeda* hijackers ... 13.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-13T02:41+0000

2021-09-13T02:41+0000

2021-09-13T02:40+0000

9/11: 20 years later

tony blair

us

terrorism

islam

9/11

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/17/1081544746_0:5:1300:736_1920x0_80_0_0_6906950e2fd6882890eccefe826e0108.jpg

Speaking on CNN’s “Fareed Zakaria GPS" on Sunday, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair pondered over how the Muslim world could bring hope to the battle against terrorists who, Blair said, practice a "perversion" of Islam.Looking back at the 9/11 attacks, which took place during his tenure in the United Kingdom, Blair said he believed that fanatical forces that carried out the attacks were a product of a historic trend that blossomed among violent factions and politicized Islam.Blair described this ideology as based on "religious conviction", saying that it has a "global footprint", that has spread to various parts of the world. He referred to jihadism as its most radical form, which justifies killing people who "live under different systems".Blair underlined, however, that religion is not to blame.Blair slammed the "fanatics" when he was in office in a statement that saw the former prime minister refer to terrorism as "the new evil in our world."Amid the 20th anniversary of 9/11, US President Joe Biden ordered the declassification of government documents related to attacks that claimed some 3,000 people and injured over 25,000 after several al-Qaeda hijackers took control of four commercial planes, and flew them into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. A fourth plane did not reach its destination, said to be Washington DC, instead crashing in an open field in Pennsylvania after passengers fought back against the hijackers.*Al-Qaeda is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other countries

Hess Tony Blair is a war criminal and should be arrested and put in jail for committing war crimes and crimes against humanity. 3

Mike Literous Who's he to say is a extremist 1

3

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

tony blair, us, terrorism, islam, 9/11, uk