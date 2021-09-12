https://sputniknews.com/20210912/fbi-releases-first-doc-on-911-investigation-following-bidens-order-1088998445.html

FBI Releases First Doc on 9/11 Probe, No Evidence Saudi Gov't Was Complicit

FBI Releases First Doc on 9/11 Probe, No Evidence Saudi Gov't Was Complicit

Biden previously issued an executive order initiating an interagency review to possibly declassify, within six months, certain documents related to the... 12.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-12T03:00+0000

2021-09-12T03:00+0000

2021-09-12T03:47+0000

9/11: 20 years later

9/11

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102779/96/1027799621_0:157:3000:1845_1920x0_80_0_0_8ce186877ea75f23e48d2de23210fa13.jpg

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has published the first of several documents relating to the 9/11 investigation, under US President Joe Biden's executive order.The publication appears to be heavily redacted records from the 2016 “Operation Encore”, based on FBI interviews with an employee of the Saudi Arabian consulate in Los Angeles regarding his links to individuals who provided significant logistical support to 9/11 hijackers Nawaf al-Hazmi and Khalid al-Mihdhar.Though the document describes various contacts that two of the men who hijacked planes on 9/11 had with Saudi associates in the United States, it gives no evidence that the Saudi government was complicit in the plot.Following the release, 9/11 Families United issued a statement claiming that despite withheld information, the document contains “bombshell new revelations“."This report and other evidence confirm that it was a group of Saudi government officials affiliated with the Kingdom's Ministry of Islamic Affairs, the cradle of Wahhabi extremism within the Saudi government, who came immediately to their aid as they commenced their terrorist preparations," the group concluded.US families of victims of the September 11 attacks have long pushed the US government to declassify information related to the links Saudi Arabia may have had to the terrorists who carried out the attacks.The kingdom previously expressed full support for declassification of documents related to the 9/11 attack probes in the hope of clearing up what it described as "baseless allegations" about Riyadh's complicity in the attacks.On September 11, 2001, terrorists from Al Qaeda* seized four passenger planes, crashing two of them into the World Trade Center in New York and another into the Pentagon. The fourth jet came down in a field in Pennsylvania after being initially directed toward Washington.The attacks happened in the early morning on a Tuesday. At 8:46 a.m. local time (15:45 GMT), an American Airlines (AA) Boeing 767 with 81 passengers and 11 crew members on board en route from Boston to Los Angeles crashed into the North Tower of the WTC in Manhattan between the 93rd and 99th floors. At 9:03 a.m., a United Airlines (UA)-operated Boeing 767 with 56 passengers, including five terrorists and nine crew members, en route from Boston to Los Angeles crashed into the South Tower between the 77th and 85th floors.About thirty minutes later, at 9:37 a.m., an AA-operated Boeing 757 with 58 passengers, including five terrorists and six crew members on board, en route from Washington to Los Angeles, crashed into the Pentagon. And at 10:03 a.m., a UA-operated Boeing 757 with 37 passengers, including four terrorists, and seven crew members, en route from Newark, New Jersey, to San Francisco crashed in a field in southwestern Pennsylvania outside Shanksville, 200 kilometers (124 miles) from Washington.* A terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other states

https://sputniknews.com/20210911/george-w-bush-warns-us-threatened-by-violence-that-gathers-within-in-911-anniversary-speech-1088991467.html

TruePatriot Why is any of it redacted? Oh wait, because it may implicate a certain zio state or two. 1

David Bedford All this discussion about aeroplane hijackers and heroes on 9/11 is meant to distract you from the fact that there were NO PLANES that hit the World Trade Centre towers on 9/11/2001 they were CGI images projected by MSM. There is no way a fibreglass nose of a jetliner can pass through a building and come out the other side like it did in the glitch on the video. There is also NO WAY a fibreglass body and fibreglass wings can cut through the metal exterior like a hot knife cutting through butter and leave the shape of an aeroplane hole in the side of the building. There was only MSM videos and an amateur BBC video of the planes hitting the buildings, we all know these mainstream media cannot be trusted. There is also zero discussion of the fact that the building turned to dust as it was falling through the air, WTAF was that about? Check out Judy Wood's documentary about Dustification. Also the World Trade Centre was insured by Larry Silverstein for US$3.5 billion. 0

2

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

9/11