Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210913/grisham-comes-forward-to-accuse-defeated-melania-trump-of-acting-as-the-doomed-french-queen-1089038756.html
Grisham Comes Forward to Accuse 'Defeated' Melania Trump of Acting as 'the Doomed French Queen'
Grisham Comes Forward to Accuse 'Defeated' Melania Trump of Acting as 'the Doomed French Queen'
Stephanie Grisham joined the Donald Trump campaign in 2015 as a press aide, to later assume the role of Melania Trump’s chief of staff. She worked at the post... 13.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-13T15:52+0000
2021-09-13T15:52+0000
donald trump
united states
white house
melania trump
stephanie grisham
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0d/1089038928_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3b067143748fe52c50ed8ce630b20e96.jpg
Melania Trump’s former aide Stephanie Grisham is reportedly preparing to bash the former first lady in her upcoming book as “defeated” and “detached”, according to an excerpt obtained by Politico.Grisham, who left the White House in January 2021 in the wake of the Capitol riot, reveals in the book that she'd texted Melania Trump on 6 January when protesters were storming the building.Mrs. Trump reportedly replied “no”. According to Grisham, the then-first lady was preparing for a photo shoot of a new rug in the White House at the moment of the insurrection.The former official said that she now sees Melania Trump as “the doomed French queen. Dismissive. Defeated. Detached.”Grisham resigned from the post hours after the alleged exchange took place despite being a long-time Trump supporter. The former press aide said in the book that she was “shocked” to learn that Melania Trump shared her husband’s views that the results of 2020 election were illegitimate. The former first lady apparently told Grisham at one point that “something bad happened” during the November vote.It took Melania Trump nearly a week to condemn the Capitol storming that happened as the Congress was about to confirm Joe Biden’s win in 2020 presidential election. The former first lady tweeted on 11 January that she was “disappointed and disheartened with what happened”.The office of Melania Trump said in a statement to Politico that Grisham was just trying “redeem herself” with a book “after a poor performance as press secretary, failed personal relationships, and unprofessional behaviour in the White House.”“Through mistruth and betrayal, she seeks to gain relevance and money at the expense of Mrs. Trump,” Melania Trump’s spokespeople said.
white house
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Aleksandra Serebriakova
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg
Aleksandra Serebriakova
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080393304_78:0:1748:1670_100x100_80_0_0_ef4647318d6a9287cf47e376d3794bc4.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0d/1089038928_278:0:3009:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a70c8915c1681cae941555a73c1aca60.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, united states, white house, melania trump, stephanie grisham

Grisham Comes Forward to Accuse 'Defeated' Melania Trump of Acting as 'the Doomed French Queen'

15:52 GMT 13.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / ALEX EDELMANMelania Trump listens as her husband Outgoing US President Donald Trump addresses guests at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 20, 2021
Melania Trump listens as her husband Outgoing US President Donald Trump addresses guests at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 20, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / ALEX EDELMAN
Subscribe
Aleksandra Serebriakova - Sputnik International
Aleksandra Serebriakova
Moscow-based Sputnik correspondent specializing in foreign affairs.
All materialsWrite to the author
Stephanie Grisham joined the Donald Trump campaign in 2015 as a press aide, to later assume the role of Melania Trump’s chief of staff. She worked at the post for nine months.
Melania Trump’s former aide Stephanie Grisham is reportedly preparing to bash the former first lady in her upcoming book as “defeated” and “detached”, according to an excerpt obtained by Politico.
Grisham, who left the White House in January 2021 in the wake of the Capitol riot, reveals in the book that she'd texted Melania Trump on 6 January when protesters were storming the building.
“Do you want to tweet that peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness and violence?” her alleged text message was.
Mrs. Trump reportedly replied “no”. According to Grisham, the then-first lady was preparing for a photo shoot of a new rug in the White House at the moment of the insurrection.
The former official said that she now sees Melania Trump as “the doomed French queen. Dismissive. Defeated. Detached.”
Grisham resigned from the post hours after the alleged exchange took place despite being a long-time Trump supporter. The former press aide said in the book that she was “shocked” to learn that Melania Trump shared her husband’s views that the results of 2020 election were illegitimate. The former first lady apparently told Grisham at one point that “something bad happened” during the November vote.
It took Melania Trump nearly a week to condemn the Capitol storming that happened as the Congress was about to confirm Joe Biden’s win in 2020 presidential election. The former first lady tweeted on 11 January that she was “disappointed and disheartened with what happened”.
"I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me — from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda," Trump wrote, apparently referring to her personal critics at that time. "This time is solely about healing our country and its citizens. It should not be used for personal gain."
The office of Melania Trump said in a statement to Politico that Grisham was just trying “redeem herself” with a book “after a poor performance as press secretary, failed personal relationships, and unprofessional behaviour in the White House.”
“Through mistruth and betrayal, she seeks to gain relevance and money at the expense of Mrs. Trump,” Melania Trump’s spokespeople said.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:52 GMTGrisham Comes Forward to Accuse 'Defeated' Melania Trump of Acting as 'the Doomed French Queen'
15:39 GMTDeclassified 9/11 Docs: Is Biden Seeking to Poke MBS & Justify Efforts to Revive Iran Nuclear Deal?
15:26 GMTMoscow Demands Czech Ambassador to Provide Details in Case of Russian Citizen’s Detention
15:16 GMTHouse Democrats Table Bill Raising Corporate Tax Rate to Pay for Biden’s $3.5 Trln Budget Blueprint
15:08 GMTUS Capitol Police Arrest Man With Knives, Machete Near Democratic National Committee HQ - Photos
15:05 GMTVirginia Roberts Giuffre's Father Wants Prince Andrew to 'Go to Prison For at Least a Little While'
14:58 GMTSturgeon: Scottish Gov't to Push for 2nd Independence Vote Once COVID-19 Crisis Over
14:49 GMTUS Biggest Retailer Walmart to Start Accepting Payments in Litecoin
14:40 GMTScientists Suggest Studying Impact of Exotic Fruits Amid Nipah Virus Outbreak in India
14:40 GMTPentagon Wrests Back Control of Chunk of Internet Claimed by Mystery Company When Trump Left Office
14:15 GMTChinese Media Says US, Taiwan to Be Taught ‘Lesson’ if Taipei’s Washington Diplomatic Office Renamed
14:10 GMTEU Must Be Ready to Reject Results of Russian Parliamentary Elections, Draft Report Says
13:59 GMTIndian Actor Naseeruddin Shah Says Govt Seeking 'Propaganda' Films, Brings Up 'Nazi Germany' Case
13:49 GMTEuropean Gas Futures Hit New All-Time High Above $750 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
13:44 GMTIran Still Refuses to Explain Traces of Nuclear Materials at Undeclared Locations, IAEA Says
13:14 GMTBTS Win, Lil Nas X 'Gay Agenda' & Megan Fox's 'Naked' Dress: Best Moments of MTV Awards Show
13:06 GMTBollywood Seeks to Recover Covid Losses With a $135 Million Film Deal
12:46 GMTTaliban Reportedly Finds $6Mln, Gold Bars in Home of Self-Declared Afghan President Saleh
12:44 GMT'It's Cheap': Political Party in Georgia Places Campaign Ad on Pornhub, Media Says
12:41 GMTFire Strikes Paris District Near France's National Library - Photo, Video