https://sputniknews.com/20210905/melania-trump-reportedly-tries-to-shun-publicity-while-husband-hints-at-2024-presidential-bid-1083801810.html

Melania Trump Reportedly Tries to Shun Publicity While Husband Hints at 2024 Presidential Bid

Melania Trump Reportedly Tries to Shun Publicity While Husband Hints at 2024 Presidential Bid

In February, the former First Lady's team announced the opening of the Office of Melania Trump and invited netizens to follow its account on Twitter. However... 05.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-05T18:04+0000

2021-09-05T18:04+0000

2021-09-05T18:04+0000

us

world

news

melania trump

donald trump

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/05/1082547563_0:0:3072:1739_1920x0_80_0_0_9230173f3184cd8343b54974124bb712.jpg

Since Donald Trump lost the US presidential election in 2020 (though he has repeatedly contested this fact), his wife Melania has been seen even more rarely in public, enhancing her image as the most private first lady in modern history.CNN's Kate Bennett has written an article, reflecting on the former First Lady's willingness to communicate with the media and the public in general and coming to the conclusion that after departing Washington, Mrs Trump has been staying out of the public eye. This summer, Melania was spotted by photographers only once when she was leaving Trump Tower in New York City with her son Barron in July. In August, she reportedly returned from her summer vacation in New Jersey to Florida, where she will live full-time at their Mar-a-Lago residence while her son goes to a private high school. Bennett interviewed several people about Melania's "mindset" and they said that the former First Lady's aversion to the publicity that comes with political life is deeply rooted and won't change even if her husband officially announces that he is running for president again in 2024. (Donald Trump has repeatedly hinted at the possibility of joining the presidential race, citing his concerns over some of the "mistakes" the US administration has made since Joe Biden assumed office in January)."You're not going to see her at rallies or campaign events, even if he 'officially' says he's running again," another person familiar with Melania's position said, according to the article. Soon after vacating the position of US First Lady, Melania and her team announced the opening of the Office of Melania Trump in a February tweet. It is supposed to keep the public abreast of all Melania's plans and charity events she intends to go to and promote. However, no major announcements of this kind have been made there in the past six months.

goldcamshaft This Lady could do a great deed for the usa. If she can convince him not to run, she would be saving the usa from accelerated demise and therefore achieve more than the military, economists, financiers and administrators of this sick country. 1

bluedogg Hell, Trump was a miscarriage the first time around and no one would vote for his off spring. 1

3

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sofia Chegodaeva

Sofia Chegodaeva

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sofia Chegodaeva

us, world, news, melania trump, donald trump