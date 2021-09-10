Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210910/melania-trumps-ex-chief-of-staff-to-roll-out-tell-all-book-1088950976.html
Melania Trump's Ex-Chief of Staff to Roll Out Tell-All Book
Melania Trump's Ex-Chief of Staff to Roll Out Tell-All Book
Stephanie Grisham, who is about to join the growing number of Trump aides-turned-book authors, served as a top assistant to both former President Donald Trump... 10.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-10T12:10+0000
2021-09-10T12:10+0000
us
donald trump
white house
book
melania trump
stephanie grisham
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/01/1082223802_0:0:3171:1785_1920x0_80_0_0_1af72f76b47fa8a6f5cb9db9eb8e2a8f.jpg
Ex-White House top aide from the Trump era, Stephanie Grisham, is set to release a bombshell memoir titled "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The Trump White House", which will hit the bookshelves on 5 October.While there are no specific details about the book yet, informed sources cited by multiple media outlets have suggested that the Trumps might "strike back hard" after its publication, as Grisham apparently intends to reveal some scandalous details.A source close to the publication has ramped up the hype, telling Daily Mail that Grisham "knows all the skeletons that are in various closets and she's opening doors".According to the speculation, Grisham is one of the few people who had been allowed into Melania Trump's narrow inner circle as her chief of staff.After her resignation from the White House following the 6 January Capitol attack, Grisham has been deliberately keeping a low profile, refraining from informing the public about her intentions to write a book.Former colleagues who only recently became aware of the memoir's impending publication told Axios that there "isn’t enough water on earth to contain the fire she could set to all of Trump world, including parts like the first lady’s orbit, which not many people are in a position to illuminate".Grisham's White House career did not lack scandals. She first appeared in the East Wing as Melania Trump's communications director, then moved to occupy the position of White House Press Secretary from June 2019 to April 2020, notoriously failing to hold a single press briefing and receiving a lot of criticism for it.Grisham moved back to the East Wing as Melania's chief of staff, resigning two weeks before the end of Trump's presidential tenure, saying that it was an "honor to serve the country in the White House".Her upcoming tell-all book, which is to be published by Harper Collins, is one of a number of recent tomes dedicated to Donald and Melania Trump. The latter slammed last year's book penned by her former aide, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, as "wildly self-aggrandizing" and "not truthful". The former president, in his turn, was the central figure of several tell-alls, including by ex-national security adviser John Bolton "The Room Where It Happened", "Frankly, We Did Win This Election" by WSJ reporter Michael Bender and "Too Much and Never Enough" by his estranged niece, Mary Trump. None of the books impressed the 45th US president very much, leaving him angered and sometimes even threatening the authors with lawsuits.
https://sputniknews.com/20210810/despite-post-covid-macho-bravado-donald-trump-clenched-his-teeth-in-fear-claims-new-book-1083571818.html
melania is going to be beaten again when she gets home, for having talked too much to journalists *** when donald is angry, we can fear the worst
1
1
white house
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/01/1082223802_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0626f0a2cfdd04b00bf5bceb0909fe78.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, donald trump, white house, book, melania trump, stephanie grisham

Melania Trump's Ex-Chief of Staff to Roll Out Tell-All Book

12:10 GMT 10.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / MANDEL NGANUS President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania make their way to board Marine One before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on January 20, 2021.
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania make their way to board Marine One before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on January 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / MANDEL NGAN
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
Stephanie Grisham, who is about to join the growing number of Trump aides-turned-book authors, served as a top assistant to both former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump, having occupied positions such as White House Press Secretary, and the former first lady's communications director and Chief of Staff.
Ex-White House top aide from the Trump era, Stephanie Grisham, is set to release a bombshell memoir titled "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The Trump White House", which will hit the bookshelves on 5 October.
While there are no specific details about the book yet, informed sources cited by multiple media outlets have suggested that the Trumps might "strike back hard" after its publication, as Grisham apparently intends to reveal some scandalous details.

"When I heard this, all I could think about was Stephanie surrounded by a lake of gasoline, striking a match with a grin on her face", an unnamed former colleague of Grisham told Axios about the upcoming book.

A source close to the publication has ramped up the hype, telling Daily Mail that Grisham "knows all the skeletons that are in various closets and she's opening doors".
"Grisham knows where all the bodies are buried because she buried a lot of them herself", the source said.
According to the speculation, Grisham is one of the few people who had been allowed into Melania Trump's narrow inner circle as her chief of staff.
After her resignation from the White House following the 6 January Capitol attack, Grisham has been deliberately keeping a low profile, refraining from informing the public about her intentions to write a book.
"She wanted to process her experience and what it meant. Now she's looking at her experience from a distance and wants people to know what the Trump White House was really like, especially since he's considering a run again", the source explained.
Former colleagues who only recently became aware of the memoir's impending publication told Axios that there "isn’t enough water on earth to contain the fire she could set to all of Trump world, including parts like the first lady’s orbit, which not many people are in a position to illuminate".
Grisham's White House career did not lack scandals. She first appeared in the East Wing as Melania Trump's communications director, then moved to occupy the position of White House Press Secretary from June 2019 to April 2020, notoriously failing to hold a single press briefing and receiving a lot of criticism for it.
Grisham moved back to the East Wing as Melania's chief of staff, resigning two weeks before the end of Trump's presidential tenure, saying that it was an "honor to serve the country in the White House".
Her upcoming tell-all book, which is to be published by Harper Collins, is one of a number of recent tomes dedicated to Donald and Melania Trump. The latter slammed last year's book penned by her former aide, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, as "wildly self-aggrandizing" and "not truthful".
President Donald Trump removes his mask as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to the White House on Monday, 5 October 2020, in Washington, after leaving Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, in Bethesda, MD. Trump announced he'd tested positive for COVID-19 on 2 October. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.08.2021
Despite Post-Covid ‘Macho’ Bravado, Donald Trump ‘Clenched his Teeth’ in Fear, Claims New Book
10 August, 12:51 GMT
The former president, in his turn, was the central figure of several tell-alls, including by ex-national security adviser John Bolton "The Room Where It Happened", "Frankly, We Did Win This Election" by WSJ reporter Michael Bender and "Too Much and Never Enough" by his estranged niece, Mary Trump. None of the books impressed the 45th US president very much, leaving him angered and sometimes even threatening the authors with lawsuits.
110000
Discuss
Popular comments
melania is going to be beaten again when she gets home, for having talked too much to journalists *** when donald is angry, we can fear the worst
kkkoursk koursk
10 September, 15:41 GMT1
100000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
13:33 GMTPsaki Faces FBI Wanted Poster of Taliban's Interior Minister After Praising Group as 'Business-Like'
13:28 GMTIndia: Row as Video Shows Bihar's Opposition Leader Tejashwi Distributing Money to Villagers
13:28 GMTGerman Social Democrats Maintain Leadership 16 Days Before Federal Elections, Poll Shows
13:24 GMTCouple in Sweden Barred from Naming Their Son Vladimir Putin
13:18 GMTEx-EU Council Chief Tusk Decries Nord Stream 2 Completion As 'Unforgivable Mistake' of German Egoism
13:15 GMTSecretary of State Blinken Commemorates 20th Anniversary of 9/11 Attacks
13:07 GMTTed Cruz Raps WH Chief of Staff Over ‘Foolish’ Retweet on ‘Work-Around’ to Require Biden Vax Mandate
13:06 GMTActress Kangana Ranaut Says People Tried to Crush Her Voice
13:02 GMTOrthodox Jewish Man Spotted Climbing Rooftop to Access Melbourne Synagogue Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
12:39 GMTDoes Biden Fear a Coup? Why US President is Kicking Trump Appointees Off Military Advisory Boards
12:27 GMTBritish PM, Royals, Tennis Greats Hail Emma Raducanu as British Star Makes History at US Open
12:10 GMTMelania Trump's Ex-Chief of Staff to Roll Out Tell-All Book
11:41 GMTUkrainian President Says Kiev is Ready to Join NATO, But US Remains Vague
11:40 GMTOpposing the Rule of Two: Andrew Yang Leaves Democrats to Launch Third Party
11:35 GMT Trump on Facebook Ban: Mark Zuckerberg Came to White House to 'Kiss my A**'
11:27 GMT‘Insult to Hindus': Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi for 'Destroying' Jammu and Kashmir’s Composite Culture
11:23 GMTSmell of Burnt Plastic Still Present in US Segment of ISS, Crew Commander Says
11:23 GMT‘Confrontation Would Bring Disasters’, Beijing Warns After Biden, Xi Talk Bilateral Competition
10:36 GMTNew York's Twin Towers: Symbol of Capitalist Might Laid Low in 9/11 Attacks
10:01 GMTAbortion Becomes Key Election Issue in Norway as Left-Wing Parties Head for Victory