Melania Trump's Ex-Chief of Staff to Roll Out Tell-All Book

Melania Trump's Ex-Chief of Staff to Roll Out Tell-All Book

Ex-White House top aide from the Trump era, Stephanie Grisham, is set to release a bombshell memoir titled "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The Trump White House", which will hit the bookshelves on 5 October.While there are no specific details about the book yet, informed sources cited by multiple media outlets have suggested that the Trumps might "strike back hard" after its publication, as Grisham apparently intends to reveal some scandalous details.A source close to the publication has ramped up the hype, telling Daily Mail that Grisham "knows all the skeletons that are in various closets and she's opening doors".According to the speculation, Grisham is one of the few people who had been allowed into Melania Trump's narrow inner circle as her chief of staff.After her resignation from the White House following the 6 January Capitol attack, Grisham has been deliberately keeping a low profile, refraining from informing the public about her intentions to write a book.Former colleagues who only recently became aware of the memoir's impending publication told Axios that there "isn’t enough water on earth to contain the fire she could set to all of Trump world, including parts like the first lady’s orbit, which not many people are in a position to illuminate".Grisham's White House career did not lack scandals. She first appeared in the East Wing as Melania Trump's communications director, then moved to occupy the position of White House Press Secretary from June 2019 to April 2020, notoriously failing to hold a single press briefing and receiving a lot of criticism for it.Grisham moved back to the East Wing as Melania's chief of staff, resigning two weeks before the end of Trump's presidential tenure, saying that it was an "honor to serve the country in the White House".Her upcoming tell-all book, which is to be published by Harper Collins, is one of a number of recent tomes dedicated to Donald and Melania Trump. The latter slammed last year's book penned by her former aide, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, as "wildly self-aggrandizing" and "not truthful". The former president, in his turn, was the central figure of several tell-alls, including by ex-national security adviser John Bolton "The Room Where It Happened", "Frankly, We Did Win This Election" by WSJ reporter Michael Bender and "Too Much and Never Enough" by his estranged niece, Mary Trump. None of the books impressed the 45th US president very much, leaving him angered and sometimes even threatening the authors with lawsuits.

