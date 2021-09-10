https://sputniknews.com/20210910/melania-trumps-ex-chief-of-staff-to-roll-out-tell-all-book-1088950976.html
Melania Trump's Ex-Chief of Staff to Roll Out Tell-All Book
Melania Trump's Ex-Chief of Staff to Roll Out Tell-All Book
Stephanie Grisham, who is about to join the growing number of Trump aides-turned-book authors, served as a top assistant to both former President Donald Trump... 10.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-10T12:10+0000
2021-09-10T12:10+0000
2021-09-10T12:10+0000
us
donald trump
white house
book
melania trump
stephanie grisham
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/01/1082223802_0:0:3171:1785_1920x0_80_0_0_1af72f76b47fa8a6f5cb9db9eb8e2a8f.jpg
Ex-White House top aide from the Trump era, Stephanie Grisham, is set to release a bombshell memoir titled "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The Trump White House", which will hit the bookshelves on 5 October.While there are no specific details about the book yet, informed sources cited by multiple media outlets have suggested that the Trumps might "strike back hard" after its publication, as Grisham apparently intends to reveal some scandalous details.A source close to the publication has ramped up the hype, telling Daily Mail that Grisham "knows all the skeletons that are in various closets and she's opening doors".According to the speculation, Grisham is one of the few people who had been allowed into Melania Trump's narrow inner circle as her chief of staff.After her resignation from the White House following the 6 January Capitol attack, Grisham has been deliberately keeping a low profile, refraining from informing the public about her intentions to write a book.Former colleagues who only recently became aware of the memoir's impending publication told Axios that there "isn’t enough water on earth to contain the fire she could set to all of Trump world, including parts like the first lady’s orbit, which not many people are in a position to illuminate".Grisham's White House career did not lack scandals. She first appeared in the East Wing as Melania Trump's communications director, then moved to occupy the position of White House Press Secretary from June 2019 to April 2020, notoriously failing to hold a single press briefing and receiving a lot of criticism for it.Grisham moved back to the East Wing as Melania's chief of staff, resigning two weeks before the end of Trump's presidential tenure, saying that it was an "honor to serve the country in the White House".Her upcoming tell-all book, which is to be published by Harper Collins, is one of a number of recent tomes dedicated to Donald and Melania Trump. The latter slammed last year's book penned by her former aide, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, as "wildly self-aggrandizing" and "not truthful". The former president, in his turn, was the central figure of several tell-alls, including by ex-national security adviser John Bolton "The Room Where It Happened", "Frankly, We Did Win This Election" by WSJ reporter Michael Bender and "Too Much and Never Enough" by his estranged niece, Mary Trump. None of the books impressed the 45th US president very much, leaving him angered and sometimes even threatening the authors with lawsuits.
https://sputniknews.com/20210810/despite-post-covid-macho-bravado-donald-trump-clenched-his-teeth-in-fear-claims-new-book-1083571818.html
koursk koursk
melania is going to be beaten again when she gets home, for having talked too much to journalists *** when donald is angry, we can fear the worst
1
1
white house
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/01/1082223802_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0626f0a2cfdd04b00bf5bceb0909fe78.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, donald trump, white house, book, melania trump, stephanie grisham
Melania Trump's Ex-Chief of Staff to Roll Out Tell-All Book
Stephanie Grisham, who is about to join the growing number of Trump aides-turned-book authors, served as a top assistant to both former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump, having occupied positions such as White House Press Secretary, and the former first lady's communications director and Chief of Staff.
Ex-White House top aide from the Trump era, Stephanie Grisham, is set to release a bombshell memoir titled "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The Trump White House", which will hit the bookshelves on 5 October.
While there are no specific details about the book yet, informed sources cited by multiple media outlets have suggested that the Trumps might "strike back hard" after its publication, as Grisham apparently intends to reveal some scandalous details.
"When I heard this, all I could think about was Stephanie surrounded by a lake of gasoline, striking a match with a grin on her face", an unnamed former colleague of Grisham told Axios about the upcoming book.
A source close to the publication has ramped up the hype, telling Daily Mail
that Grisham "knows all the skeletons that are in various closets and she's opening doors".
"Grisham knows where all the bodies are buried because she buried a lot of them herself", the source said.
According to the speculation, Grisham is one of the few people who had been allowed into Melania Trump's narrow inner circle as her chief of staff.
After her resignation from the White House following the 6 January Capitol attack, Grisham has been deliberately keeping a low profile, refraining from informing the public about her intentions to write a book.
"She wanted to process her experience and what it meant. Now she's looking at her experience from a distance and wants people to know what the Trump White House was really like, especially since he's considering a run again", the source explained.
Former colleagues who only recently became aware of the memoir's impending publication told Axios that there "isn’t enough water on earth to contain the fire she could set to all of Trump world, including parts like the first lady’s orbit, which not many people are in a position to illuminate".
Grisham's White House career did not lack scandals. She first appeared in the East Wing as Melania Trump's communications director, then moved to occupy the position of White House Press Secretary from June 2019 to April 2020, notoriously failing to hold a single press briefing and receiving a lot of criticism for it.
Grisham moved back to the East Wing as Melania's chief of staff, resigning two weeks before the end of Trump's presidential tenure, saying that it was an "honor to serve the country in the White House".
Her upcoming tell-all book, which is to be published by Harper Collins, is one of a number of recent tomes dedicated to Donald and Melania Trump. The latter slammed last year's book penned by her former aide, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, as "wildly self-aggrandizing" and "not truthful".
The former president, in his turn, was the central figure of several tell-alls, including by ex-national security adviser John Bolton "The Room Where It Happened", "Frankly, We Did Win This Election" by WSJ reporter Michael Bender and "Too Much and Never Enough" by his estranged niece, Mary Trump. None of the books impressed the 45th US president very much, leaving him angered and sometimes even threatening the authors with lawsuits.