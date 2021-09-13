Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to Send again
https://sputniknews.com/20210913/european-gas-futures-hit-new-all-time-high-above-750-per-1000-cubic-meters-1089035173.html
European Gas Futures Hit New All-Time High Above $750 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
European Gas Futures Hit New All-Time High Above $750 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas futures on the European market hit a new all-time high above $750 per 1,000 cubic meters. 13.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-13T13:49+0000
2021-09-13T13:49+0000
2021-09-13T14:49+0000
europe
gas prices
business
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101583/64/1015836458_0:0:2837:1597_1920x0_80_0_0_a1edf77d22f65bee7b110c87ced85cd7.jpg
The price of October gas futures on Dutch TTF, the most liquid European hub, rose to $751.2 per 1,000 cubic meters by 12:36 GMT.Earlier in the day, gas prices on the European market topped $730 per 1,000 cubic meters.Gas storage facilities in Europe were 70.45% full on Saturday, 15.5 percentage points below the five-year average.
europe
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101583/64/1015836458_108:0:2837:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_c2436bf6e0c674f8ad52c215e355b456.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
europe, gas prices, business
European Gas Futures Hit New All-Time High Above $750 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters 13:49 GMT 13.09.2021 (Updated: 14:49 GMT 13.09.2021)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Gas futures on the European market hit a new all-time high above $750 per 1,000 cubic meters.
The price of October gas futures on Dutch TTF, the most liquid European hub, rose to $751.2 per 1,000 cubic meters by 12:36 GMT.
Earlier in the day, gas prices on the European market topped $730 per 1,000 cubic meters.
Gas storage facilities in Europe were 70.45% full on Saturday, 15.5 percentage points below the five-year average.