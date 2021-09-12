Registration was successful!
Strange Shape in Delaware Skies Proves that 'UFOs Make Clouds', Blogger Claims
us, ufo, video, cloud

Strange Shape in Delaware Skies Proves that 'UFOs Make Clouds', Blogger Claims

15:53 GMT 12.09.2021
Andrei Dergalin
The blogger alleged that the strange formation left a trail in the sky because the supposed UFO was moving with its "shield" switched off.
Yet another suspected UFO sighting has been reported recently by prolific blogger Scott C. Waring who brought forth footage of what looks like a peculiarly-shaped object moving in the sky.
The video (whose veracity could not be immediately confirmed) was apparently recorded in Delaware where a couple stumbled upon this unusual sight while taking a walk in their neighbourhood.
"The Sun was setting in the West with pink clouds in the distance. There was still blue sky left. That's when I noticed what looked like a dark pink cloud by itself and out of place", an eyewitness said, as quoted in Waring's blog. "I stopped to look at it and asked my wife if she saw it moving. She said yes. Then the cloud started to move slowly towards us and with a tail like a comet. Then it seem to turn away from us with 2 tails. It finally went from reddish to black then went into cloud cover and it was gone".
While the man did not seem sure about the nature of the shape in the sky he witnessed, Waring declared that it was a UFO "making a little bit of [a] cloud formation around it".
The blogger further alleged that the cloud formed a trail because the supposed UFO was moving while its "shield (energy)" was switched off.
"Instead, the aliens made a mistake, and began moving before the shield was up, causing the cloud formation to break away into two long streaks behind it. Amazing and important capture", he wrote. "100 percent proof that UFOs make clouds and 100 percent proof aliens do make mistakes".
