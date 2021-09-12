Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210912/paris-mayor-anne-hidalgo-announces-french-presidential-bid--1089004978.html
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo Announces French Presidential Bid
France will hold its next presidential election in April 2022; incumbent President Emmanuel Macron is facing a tough challenge from candidates from all over... 12.09.2021, Sputnik International
europe
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced her presidential bid on Sunday, adding that her goal is to "offer a future to all our children". The socialist mayor is among many contenders who are willing to take on Emmanuel Macron's job, as his approval rating has been dangling at some 40% or lower in recent months. Marine Le Pen, the President of the National Rally (the former National Front), is also likely to take up the challenge. Back in in 2017, Le Pen lost to Macron in the second round of the presidential election, with 34% against 66% claimed by the centrist candidate.Who is Anne Hidalgo?Anne Hidalgo, 62, is the first-ever woman to hold the office of Mayor of Paris; she was elected to the post in 2014. Hidalgo, the daughter of Spanish immigrants, got reelected to the office in June 2020 with 52% of the vote. She made environmental issues and promises to make Paris' neighbourhoods more self-sufficient strong platforms of her mayorship campaign, but some of her proposed policies have polarised the city. Hidalgo vowed to keep the Paris Metro open 24/7 and urged to ban diesel motors in Paris.
08:55 GMT 12.09.2021
The mayor of Paris, member of the French Socialist Party (Parti Socialiste - PS) Anne Hidalgo speaks in Rouen, western France, on September 12, 2021 as she announced that she plans to stand as a PS candidate in next year's presidential elections
The mayor of Paris, member of the French Socialist Party (Parti Socialiste - PS) Anne Hidalgo speaks in Rouen, western France, on September 12, 2021 as she announced that she plans to stand as a PS candidate in next year's presidential elections - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.09.2021
© REUTERS / THOMAS SAMSON
Being updated
France will hold its next presidential election in April 2022; incumbent President Emmanuel Macron is facing a tough challenge from candidates from all over the political spectrum.
Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo announced her presidential bid on Sunday, adding that her goal is to "offer a future to all our children".
"I have decided to be a candidate for the presidency of the French Republic," Hidalgo announced from the city of Rouen.
The socialist mayor is among many contenders who are willing to take on Emmanuel Macron's job, as his approval rating has been dangling at some 40% or lower in recent months.
Marine Le Pen, the President of the National Rally (the former National Front), is also likely to take up the challenge.
Back in in 2017, Le Pen lost to Macron in the second round of the presidential election, with 34% against 66% claimed by the centrist candidate.

Who is Anne Hidalgo?

Anne Hidalgo, 62, is the first-ever woman to hold the office of Mayor of Paris; she was elected to the post in 2014.
Hidalgo, the daughter of Spanish immigrants, got reelected to the office in June 2020 with 52% of the vote. She made environmental issues and promises to make Paris' neighbourhoods more self-sufficient strong platforms of her mayorship campaign, but some of her proposed policies have polarised the city. Hidalgo vowed to keep the Paris Metro open 24/7 and urged to ban diesel motors in Paris.
