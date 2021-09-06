Registration was successful!
France Ready to Start New Chapter in Bilateral Relations With Iran, Macron Says
France Ready to Start New Chapter in Bilateral Relations With Iran, Macron Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron pointed to the need to review relations between France and Iran during phone talks with Iranian President... 06.09.2021, Sputnik International
Macron talked with Raisi over the phone on Sunday.In his turn, Raisi said that Iran welcomed Macron’s proposal to review relations between the two countries and start a new chapter in bilateral relations and Tehran-Paris regional cooperation.The Iranian president reiterated his call for the lifting of sanctions, saying that "negotiation for negotiation is useless."The two leaders also discussed the recent developments in Afghanistan, agreeing that the future government in the country should reflect the will of the Afghan people.
Money talks and bullshit walks, frenchie.
Perhaps then France will at last BEGIN to comply with and support the JCPOA??
iran
world, news, france, iran, emmanuel macron, bilateral relations

France Ready to Start New Chapter in Bilateral Relations With Iran, Macron Says

02:03 GMT 06.09.2021
© REUTERS / SARAH MEYSSONNIER
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a prise d'armes military ceremony at the Invalides in Paris, France, July 8, 2021. REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool
© REUTERS / SARAH MEYSSONNIER
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French President Emmanuel Macron pointed to the need to review relations between France and Iran during phone talks with Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, the Iranian presidential office said.
Macron talked with Raisi over the phone on Sunday.
"We should start a new movement with new axes in the relations between the two countries and start relations in various political, economic, cultural and regional cooperation areas," Macron said, as quoted by the Iranian presidential office.
In his turn, Raisi said that Iran welcomed Macron’s proposal to review relations between the two countries and start a new chapter in bilateral relations and Tehran-Paris regional cooperation.
"The Iranian government welcomes the development of relations with France, especially in the economic and trade fields, and we are ready to start comprehensive cooperation with Europe from France," Raisi said as quoted by the Iranian presidential office.
The Iranian president reiterated his call for the lifting of sanctions, saying that "negotiation for negotiation is useless."
The two leaders also discussed the recent developments in Afghanistan, agreeing that the future government in the country should reflect the will of the Afghan people.
Popular comments
Money talks and bullshit walks, frenchie.
NthrnNYker59
6 September, 05:54 GMT1
Perhaps then France will at last BEGIN to comply with and support the JCPOA??
TruePatriot
6 September, 08:48 GMT
© 2021 Sputnik.
