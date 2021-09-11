Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Twin Beams Light Sky Above New York City in Memory of 9/11 Attack Victims

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210911/im-a-big-boy-biden-says-not-afraid-of-low-approval-ratings-1088993615.html
'I’m a Big Boy': Biden Says Not Afraid of Low Approval Ratings
'I’m a Big Boy': Biden Says Not Afraid of Low Approval Ratings
In several battleground states, polls have been showing sad results for the 46th American president, who is facing challenges on all political fronts, not only... 11.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-11T22:13+0000
2021-09-11T22:23+0000
joe biden
us
afghanistan
approval ratings
polls
covid-19
pandemic
voters
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088993589_0:0:2387:1344_1920x0_80_0_0_d391f727d2add78a172a1a0f4875bfeb.jpg
US President Joe Biden told reporters on Saturday that he does not care about lowering public approval ratings, noting that he is mature enough to accept it while continuing to perform his presidential duties.A new CNN poll, released on Friday, said that 69% of US citizens are disappointed with how things are going in the country. Another poll, conducted by NPR earlier in September, showed that Biden’s rating slid to 43%, down 6% from July.As recent polls show, Biden’s popularity began lowering following a bumpy summer in the United States. This includes a new spike of coronavirus infections, the chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan and a rough hurricane season, together with wildfires.In Afghanistan, the evacuation witnessed deadly terrorist attacks claimed by Daesh*, in which almost 200 Afghan citizens and 13 US soldiers were killed. Retaliation for the attack was conducted by the US and was also deemed controversial by some. The Pentagon said it had targeted an alleged Daesh-operative in a recent drone strike in Kabul, although a report has alleged that it may have been an ordinary Afghan man who worked for a US aid group. While the US military is still assessing the impact of the strike, some media reported that a family was killed in the attack, including seven children - with two of them as young as 2.A Rasmussen poll, released shortly after the Taliban seized power in Kabul, as Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani fled his country, said that a majority of likely US voters, 54 percent, disapprove of Biden’s job performance, while 45 percent approve. Polls conducted by FiveThirtyEight and Reuters during the same period also showed that Biden's approval ratings hit the lowest of his presidency.Simultaneously, Biden has triggered discontent from Republican politicians over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and a recently-unveiled plan to curb rising virus cases in the country, which includes mandatory vaccinations for companies with 100 or more employees and all federal government officials. GOP politicians were also angry that Biden's vaccination plan does not include illegal immigrants who continue to flow through the US southern border, while many COVID-19 cases have been registered among them.
https://sputniknews.com/20210831/war-in-afghanistan-is-now-over-key-remarks-from-bidens-speech-to-nation-1083762219.html
us
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Asya Geydarova
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg
Asya Geydarova
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088970360_0:0:1003:1003_100x100_80_0_0_14c2d6564e4700bfb043d8338b3ba245.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0b/1088993589_0:0:2011:1508_1920x0_80_0_0_6cc6a5137ee9536eb97bbf7b423cd19b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, afghanistan, approval ratings, polls, covid-19, pandemic, voters

'I’m a Big Boy': Biden Says Not Afraid of Low Approval Ratings

22:13 GMT 11.09.2021 (Updated: 22:23 GMT 11.09.2021)
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNSTU.S. President Joe Biden talks with reporters outside the Shanksville volunteer fire station, as he and first lady Jill Biden stopped at the fire hall after visiting the nearby site where the hijacked United Airlines Flight 93 plane crashed on the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 11, 2021.
U.S. President Joe Biden talks with reporters outside the Shanksville volunteer fire station, as he and first lady Jill Biden stopped at the fire hall after visiting the nearby site where the hijacked United Airlines Flight 93 plane crashed on the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attacks, in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, U.S., September 11, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2021
© REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Asya Geydarova
Editor
All materialsWrite to the author
In several battleground states, polls have been showing sad results for the 46th American president, who is facing challenges on all political fronts, not only over Afghanistan.
US President Joe Biden told reporters on Saturday that he does not care about lowering public approval ratings, noting that he is mature enough to accept it while continuing to perform his presidential duties.

"I get it, a lot more direct attacks on me ... I'm a big boy. I’ve been doing this for a long time.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan during a speech in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 31, 2021. - Sputnik International
Joe Biden
President of the United States
A new CNN poll, released on Friday, said that 69% of US citizens are disappointed with how things are going in the country. Another poll, conducted by NPR earlier in September, showed that Biden’s rating slid to 43%, down 6% from July.
As recent polls show, Biden’s popularity began lowering following a bumpy summer in the United States. This includes a new spike of coronavirus infections, the chaotic evacuation from Afghanistan and a rough hurricane season, together with wildfires.
In Afghanistan, the evacuation witnessed deadly terrorist attacks claimed by Daesh*, in which almost 200 Afghan citizens and 13 US soldiers were killed. Retaliation for the attack was conducted by the US and was also deemed controversial by some. The Pentagon said it had targeted an alleged Daesh-operative in a recent drone strike in Kabul, although a report has alleged that it may have been an ordinary Afghan man who worked for a US aid group. While the US military is still assessing the impact of the strike, some media reported that a family was killed in the attack, including seven children - with two of them as young as 2.
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan during a speech in the State Dining Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 31, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2021
'War In Afghanistan Is Now Over': Key Remarks From Biden's Speech to Nation
31 August, 20:53 GMT
A Rasmussen poll, released shortly after the Taliban seized power in Kabul, as Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani fled his country, said that a majority of likely US voters, 54 percent, disapprove of Biden’s job performance, while 45 percent approve. Polls conducted by FiveThirtyEight and Reuters during the same period also showed that Biden's approval ratings hit the lowest of his presidency.
Simultaneously, Biden has triggered discontent from Republican politicians over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and a recently-unveiled plan to curb rising virus cases in the country, which includes mandatory vaccinations for companies with 100 or more employees and all federal government officials. GOP politicians were also angry that Biden's vaccination plan does not include illegal immigrants who continue to flow through the US southern border, while many COVID-19 cases have been registered among them.
101000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
23:08 GMTTrump Slams Biden on Afghanistan as He Meets With Firefighters, Police Officers on 9/11 Anniversary
22:42 GMTAirstrikes Reported in Central Gaza Following Earlier Rocket Launch - Reports
22:20 GMTTwin Beams Light Sky Above New York City in Memory of 9/11 Attack Victims
22:13 GMT'I’m a Big Boy': Biden Says Not Afraid of Low Approval Ratings
21:18 GMTVideo: Multiple Blasts Reportedly Rock Erbil International Airport in Iraqi Kurdistan
20:48 GMTTrump Hints About Making Up His Mind on Possible 2024 Presidential Run
20:32 GMTWatch Hundreds of Veil-Covered Women Attend Lecture at Kabul University
20:31 GMT9/11 Anniversary: NASA Shares Images of That Day Taken by US Astronaut on ISS
20:27 GMTThere Is No ‘Specific, Credible Threat’ DHS Head Mayorkas Says at 9/11 Ceremony
19:03 GMTUS May Include Israel and Gulf State Allies in Its New Drone-based Task Force, Iranian Media Says
18:58 GMTGeorge W. Bush Warns US Threatened by 'Violence That Gathers Within' in 9/11 Anniversary Speech
18:22 GMTIsrael Defence Forces Claim They Intercepted Missile Launched From Gaza
18:18 GMTEx-Navy SEAL 'Credited With Killing Bin Laden' Warns of 'Division' in United States
17:39 GMTMoscow Has Documentary Evidence That US is Meddling in Russia's Election, Foreign Ministry Says
17:19 GMTDatabase Shows How Revenues of US Defence Giants Have Grown Since 9/11
17:16 GMTHuge 'Pillar of Light' Spotted in China - Video
16:38 GMTBrooklyn Jail Hosting Ghislaine Maxwell and R. Kelly Has Serious Sanitary Issues, Attorneys Say
16:36 GMTBJP Leader Shares a Clip of 'Rafting' in Flooded Delhi Streets in Dig at Chief Minister
16:13 GMTTaxi Hits People on Sidewalk in Tokyo, Kills One, Reports Say
16:09 GMTFarmers Call Off Week-Long Protest in India's Haryana After Gov't Agrees to Their Demands