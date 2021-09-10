https://sputniknews.com/20210910/us-drone-strike-in-kabul-killed-afghan-who-worked-for-american-aid-group---reports-1088965663.html

US Drone Strike in Kabul Killed Afghan Who Worked for American Aid Group - Reports

US Drone Strike in Kabul Killed Afghan Who Worked for American Aid Group - Reports

2021-09-10

The report on Friday identified the target of the US drone strike as Zemari Ahmadi, an electrical engineer for the US non-governmental organization Nutrition and Education International.The US military may have mistakenly thought Ahmadi's vehicle contained a bomb that would be used against American troops at the Kabul international airport after he was scene loading water containers for his home. Although the US military claims only three civilians were killed in the attack, the investigation found that ten members of Ahmadi's family, including seven children (two of them — as young as 2), were killed in the strike.This month, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby claimed that the US military had no doubts about the correctness of the drone strike on a car in Kabul. At the same time, the military did not comment on reports of a large number of civilian casualties, citing the need to complete the internal assessment.The Taliban* has condemned the US airstrikes in Kabul, emphasizing that arbitrary attacks in other countries are illegal. Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told media that if there was any potential threat, it should have been reported to the movement.The White House did admit there was clearly a breakdown in the security process that failed to prevent the August 26 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport, which reportedly left 170 dead, including 13 US troops. The attack, claimed by Daesh, came amid the chaotic US evacuation from Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul on August 15.* Terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other states

