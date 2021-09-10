Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20210910/us-drone-strike-in-kabul-killed-afghan-who-worked-for-american-aid-group---reports-1088965663.html
US Drone Strike in Kabul Killed Afghan Who Worked for American Aid Group - Reports
US Drone Strike in Kabul Killed Afghan Who Worked for American Aid Group - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US drone strike against an alleged Daesh*-Khorasan target in Kabul last month killed an Afghan who worked for a US aid group, the... 10.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-10T22:13+0000
2021-09-10T22:31+0000
afghanistan
kabul
us
afghanistan
drone strike
family
deaths
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088965527_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0092b7ebab82ada472a80a2222881351.jpg
The report on Friday identified the target of the US drone strike as Zemari Ahmadi, an electrical engineer for the US non-governmental organization Nutrition and Education International.The US military may have mistakenly thought Ahmadi's vehicle contained a bomb that would be used against American troops at the Kabul international airport after he was scene loading water containers for his home. Although the US military claims only three civilians were killed in the attack, the investigation found that ten members of Ahmadi's family, including seven children (two of them — as young as 2), were killed in the strike.This month, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby claimed that the US military had no doubts about the correctness of the drone strike on a car in Kabul. At the same time, the military did not comment on reports of a large number of civilian casualties, citing the need to complete the internal assessment.The Taliban* has condemned the US airstrikes in Kabul, emphasizing that arbitrary attacks in other countries are illegal. Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told media that if there was any potential threat, it should have been reported to the movement.The White House did admit there was clearly a breakdown in the security process that failed to prevent the August 26 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport, which reportedly left 170 dead, including 13 US troops. The attack, claimed by Daesh, came amid the chaotic US evacuation from Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul on August 15.* Terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other states
https://sputniknews.com/20210831/mission-unaccomplished-why-20-year-long-afghan-campaign-was-the-us-most-unfortunate-operation-1083761829.html
kabul
us
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088965527_136:0:2867:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_261ebb79381d44a57599d6f48d152f17.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kabul, us, afghanistan, drone strike, family, deaths

US Drone Strike in Kabul Killed Afghan Who Worked for American Aid Group - Reports

22:13 GMT 10.09.2021 (Updated: 22:31 GMT 10.09.2021)
© AAMIR QURESHIA drone flies over the airport in Kabul on August 31, 2021. - The US military announced it has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan after a brutal 20-year war -- one that started and ended with the hardline Islamist Taliban in power, despite billions of dollars spent trying to rebuild the conflict-wracked country.
A drone flies over the airport in Kabul on August 31, 2021. - The US military announced it has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan after a brutal 20-year war -- one that started and ended with the hardline Islamist Taliban in power, despite billions of dollars spent trying to rebuild the conflict-wracked country. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.09.2021
© AAMIR QURESHI
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US drone strike against an alleged Daesh*-Khorasan target in Kabul last month killed an Afghan who worked for a US aid group, the New York Times reported citing video evidence and interviews it conducted with the individual's coworkers and relatives.
The report on Friday identified the target of the US drone strike as Zemari Ahmadi, an electrical engineer for the US non-governmental organization Nutrition and Education International.
The US military may have mistakenly thought Ahmadi's vehicle contained a bomb that would be used against American troops at the Kabul international airport after he was scene loading water containers for his home.
Although the US military claims only three civilians were killed in the attack, the investigation found that ten members of Ahmadi's family, including seven children (two of them — as young as 2), were killed in the strike.
An Afghan boy works at a construction site as a U.S. Army soldier of 3/1 AD Task Force Bulldog takes position during a joint patrol with Afghan National Army (ANA) in a village in Kherwar district in Logar province, eastern Afghanistan, May 23, 2012. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2021
Mission Unaccomplished: Why 20-Year Long Afghan Campaign Was the US' Most Unfortunate Operation
31 August, 19:27 GMT
This month, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby claimed that the US military had no doubts about the correctness of the drone strike on a car in Kabul. At the same time, the military did not comment on reports of a large number of civilian casualties, citing the need to complete the internal assessment.
The Taliban* has condemned the US airstrikes in Kabul, emphasizing that arbitrary attacks in other countries are illegal. Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told media that if there was any potential threat, it should have been reported to the movement.
The White House did admit there was clearly a breakdown in the security process that failed to prevent the August 26 suicide bombing at the Kabul airport, which reportedly left 170 dead, including 13 US troops. The attack, claimed by Daesh, came amid the chaotic US evacuation from Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover of Kabul on August 15.
* Terrorist organizations banned in Russia and many other states
020000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:41 GMTFour Out of Five Airlines in UK Don't Know COVID-19 Traveling Restrictions, Consumer Watchdog Finds
22:26 GMTWatch: Western Cameroon Faces Snow – Reports
22:13 GMTUS Drone Strike in Kabul Killed Afghan Who Worked for American Aid Group - Reports
21:59 GMTPlanned Parenthood Gains Support of 20 States in Their Opposition to South Carolina Abortion Bill
21:46 GMTVideos: Massive Fire Reported at NYC Hospital
21:24 GMTPolice Arrest Ontario Man Charged With Threatening Trudeau
21:19 GMT9-11 Has Put Half a Million People at Increased Risk of Cancer
21:08 GMTThree Dead in Small Plane Crash in Eastern France - Reports
21:03 GMTSouth Carolina Governor Vows to Fight Biden's Compulsory Vaccinations Order to 'Gates of Hell'
20:44 GMTMoroccan King Appoints RNI Leader Aziz Akhannouch New Prime Minister, State Media Report
20:40 GMTBrazil's Businessmen Call for Institutional Harmony as Bolsonaro Stops Taunting Judiciary
20:37 GMTBiden’s ‘Candid’ Call With Xi Lasted 90 Minutes, Tone Respectful, White House Says
20:32 GMTRussia 'Keeps Powder Dry' in Connection With Situation in Afghanistan, Lavrov Says
20:24 GMTLabour Drops Probe of Youth Leader for Anti-TERF Tweets After Woke Outrage Online
20:20 GMTItaly Seizes 500 Counterfeit Francis Bacon Works
20:07 GMTUS Treasury Restricts Certain Transactions Related to PDVSA Bonds Until January 21, 2022
19:57 GMTIsrael's Iron Dome Intercepts One Rocket Launched From Gaza, IDF Says
19:27 GMTEx-Vice President Mike Pence Scolds Biden Over Vax Mandates, Criticism of GOP Governors
19:08 GMTRudy Giuliani's Associate Pleads Guilty on Trump-Related Illegal Campaign Finance Charges
18:46 GMTChina Shares Video Allegedly Showing Taliban Fighters Using US Planes as Swings