Explosions Heard in Gaza Following Recent Rocket Launch - Reports
Explosions Heard in Gaza Following Recent Rocket Launch - Reports
On Friday night, the Israeli army said it had intercepted one missile launched from across the Gaza Strip. 11.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-11T01:10+0000
2021-09-11T01:50+0000
israel
gaza strip
attack
rockets
idf
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/03/1083301915_0:31:3071:1758_1920x0_80_0_0_0c78fdeb96361d3055225baac00aa2c2.jpg
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have reportedly struck targets in Gaza, social media reports indicated on early Saturday morning.Later, confirmation came from the Israeli army, which said that its fighter jets and helicopters attacked [Hamas'] position "used for machine gun fire", a storage site and a military compound "used to produce concrete for terrorist tunnels".Footage allegedly showing the strike has been shared on social media, but it is not clear if the video is authentic.A red alert was activated several hours earlier in Eshkol, signalling about a possible rocket launch from across the border. The IDF said one missile was intercepted by the Iron Dome but did not specify who exactly launched it.Palestinian media said several rockets were launched from Gaza.On Friday, Palestinians clashed with Israeli security forces in the West Bank and in Jerusalem during the "day of anger" rallies. As a result, one Palestinian died, 40 others were wounded.Clashes have continued near the city of Nablus in the West Bank over the building of a new Israeli settlement in this area that started in May. This also comes amid the recent escape of six Palestinians from the Gilboa jail. Five of them are reportedly Palestinian Islamic Jihad activists, and one is Zakaria Zubeidi, a leader of the armed al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades.On Friday, Israel claimed it arrested two of the escapees.
israel, gaza strip, attack, rockets, idf

Explosions Heard in Gaza Following Recent Rocket Launch - Reports

01:10 GMT 11.09.2021 (Updated: 01:50 GMT 11.09.2021)
© REUTERS / MOHAMMED SALEMSmoke and flames are seen after an Israeli air strike in the northern Gaza Strip, June 17, 2021.
Smoke and flames are seen after an Israeli air strike in the northern Gaza Strip, June 17, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.09.2021
© REUTERS / MOHAMMED SALEM
Asya Geydarova
Asya Geydarova
Being updated
On Friday night, the Israeli army said it had intercepted one missile launched from across the Gaza Strip.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have reportedly struck targets in Gaza, social media reports indicated on early Saturday morning.
Later, confirmation came from the Israeli army, which said that its fighter jets and helicopters attacked [Hamas'] position "used for machine gun fire", a storage site and a military compound "used to produce concrete for terrorist tunnels".
Footage allegedly showing the strike has been shared on social media, but it is not clear if the video is authentic.
A red alert was activated several hours earlier in Eshkol, signalling about a possible rocket launch from across the border. The IDF said one missile was intercepted by the Iron Dome but did not specify who exactly launched it.
Palestinian media said several rockets were launched from Gaza.
On Friday, Palestinians clashed with Israeli security forces in the West Bank and in Jerusalem during the "day of anger" rallies. As a result, one Palestinian died, 40 others were wounded.
Clashes have continued near the city of Nablus in the West Bank over the building of a new Israeli settlement in this area that started in May.
This also comes amid the recent escape of six Palestinians from the Gilboa jail. Five of them are reportedly Palestinian Islamic Jihad activists, and one is Zakaria Zubeidi, a leader of the armed al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades.
On Friday, Israel claimed it arrested two of the escapees.
