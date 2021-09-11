Explosions Heard in Gaza Following Recent Rocket Launch - Reports
01:10 GMT 11.09.2021 (Updated: 01:50 GMT 11.09.2021)
© REUTERS / MOHAMMED SALEMSmoke and flames are seen after an Israeli air strike in the northern Gaza Strip, June 17, 2021.
On Friday night, the Israeli army said it had intercepted one missile launched from across the Gaza Strip.
The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have reportedly struck targets in Gaza, social media reports indicated on early Saturday morning.
Later, confirmation came from the Israeli army, which said that its fighter jets and helicopters attacked [Hamas'] position "used for machine gun fire", a storage site and a military compound "used to produce concrete for terrorist tunnels".
#Israeli warplanes bombed a site in northern #Gaza early Saturday in response to a rocket fired from the Gaza late Friday,following the Israeli police announcement of arresting 2 of the #Palestinian prisoners, who managed to escape from Israeli Gilboa prison last week .— Rushdi Abualouf (@Rushdibbc) September 11, 2021
Footage allegedly showing the strike has been shared on social media, but it is not clear if the video is authentic.
תיעוד: אתר של חמאס בשם "ירושלים"(אל-קודס) יעד בתוכו הופצץ | צפו#Gaza #Israel pic.twitter.com/V33uaanIWV— אדיר לחקים Adir Lehakim (@AdirLM1) September 11, 2021
A red alert was activated several hours earlier in Eshkol, signalling about a possible rocket launch from across the border. The IDF said one missile was intercepted by the Iron Dome but did not specify who exactly launched it.
Palestinian media said several rockets were launched from Gaza.
#IronDome interception of the missile in #Eshkol. pic.twitter.com/b71Lw4PG6m— BWF Military News (@MilitaryBWF) September 10, 2021
On Friday, Palestinians clashed with Israeli security forces in the West Bank and in Jerusalem during the "day of anger" rallies. As a result, one Palestinian died, 40 others were wounded.
Clashes have continued near the city of Nablus in the West Bank over the building of a new Israeli settlement in this area that started in May.
This also comes amid the recent escape of six Palestinians from the Gilboa jail. Five of them are reportedly Palestinian Islamic Jihad activists, and one is Zakaria Zubeidi, a leader of the armed al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades.
A marches have started in some areas in the Gaza Strip in support of the prisoners. pic.twitter.com/9rJ0UzwjFN— ORI - WorldNews IL (@OriElmakayes) September 10, 2021
On Friday, Israel claimed it arrested two of the escapees.