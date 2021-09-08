One Hundred Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces Near Nablus, Red Crescent Says
© JAAFAR ASHTIYEHA Palestinian youth carries a tyre before setting it ablaze, during confrontations with Israeli security forces following a rally in support of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, at the Hawara checkpoint near the West Bank town of Nablus, on September 8, 2021.
© JAAFAR ASHTIYEH
GAZA (Sputnik) – One hundred Palestinians were injured on Wednesday in clashes with Israeli servicemen near the city of Nablus in the West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.
"One hundred Palestinians have been injured in clashes with the Israeli military in the districts of Beita and Huwara near the city of Nablus in the West Bank," the organization said on late Wednesday.
#شاهد من المواجهات قرب مدخل قرية برقة شمال غرب نابلس pic.twitter.com/fHJDCMGD5S— وكالة شهاب للأنباء (@ShehabAgency) September 8, 2021
Resistance in #Beita near #Nablus pic.twitter.com/R0tbeiOgor— Ben Rubinstein 🇵🇸 (@BlekingBen) September 8, 2021
#video Clashes at the entrance to "Burka", northwestern Nablus, in support of the prisoners pic.twitter.com/5wDlpqkX24— NewPress (@NewPress_en) September 8, 2021
On Wednesday, all Palestinian movements and groups called for clashes with the Israeli military to support Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons.
Over the last two months, the area of Beita to the south of Nablus has been witnessing clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli forces. According to media reports, the confrontation was caused by the building of a new Israeli settlement in this area that started in May.