One Hundred Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces Near Nablus, Red Crescent Says
One Hundred Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Forces Near Nablus, Red Crescent Says
GAZA (Sputnik) – One hundred Palestinians were injured on Wednesday in clashes with Israeli servicemen near the city of Nablus in the West Bank, the... 08.09.2021
The Palestinian people need to arm themselves in order to inflict death and injury to the children of lucifer, the zio terrorist from East Europe and Pooland
© JAAFAR ASHTIYEHA Palestinian youth carries a tyre before setting it ablaze, during confrontations with Israeli security forces following a rally in support of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, at the Hawara checkpoint near the West Bank town of Nablus, on September 8, 2021.
A Palestinian youth carries a tyre before setting it ablaze, during confrontations with Israeli security forces following a rally in support of Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails, at the Hawara checkpoint near the West Bank town of Nablus, on September 8, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
© JAAFAR ASHTIYEH
GAZA (Sputnik) – One hundred Palestinians were injured on Wednesday in clashes with Israeli servicemen near the city of Nablus in the West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.
"One hundred Palestinians have been injured in clashes with the Israeli military in the districts of Beita and Huwara near the city of Nablus in the West Bank," the organization said on late Wednesday.
On Wednesday, all Palestinian movements and groups called for clashes with the Israeli military to support Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prisons.
Over the last two months, the area of Beita to the south of Nablus has been witnessing clashes between Palestinians and the Israeli forces. According to media reports, the confrontation was caused by the building of a new Israeli settlement in this area that started in May.
The Palestinian people need to arm themselves in order to inflict death and injury to the children of lucifer, the zio terrorist from East Europe and Pooland
Dicksonrp
9 September, 03:40 GMT
