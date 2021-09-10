Israel's Iron Dome Intercepts One Rocket Launched From Gaza, IDF Says

Sirens warning of an approaching rocket attack were activated on Friday night near the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, according to reports from the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF).Later, the Israeli military also confirmed that “one launch was identified from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, which was intercepted by country’s air force fighters,” with the use of the Iron Dome.The alert was heard in the Avshalom, Shlomit and Yevul border settlements.Palestinian media reported that at least four missiles were launched from the Strip with some of them purportedly falling in Gaza. Footage allegedly showing rockets being launched has been shared on social media.Sirens were activated just hours after Israeli police apprehended two militants from Gaza's Islamic Jihad group who had broken out of a maximum-security Israeli detention facility earlier this week.A total of six Palestinians from the Islamic Jihad Movement in Palestine have escaped. Militants allegedly used tools smuggled into the prison, dug a narrow hole in their cell and went down through it into the prison's sewers, through which they fled.
Against the background of the recent brutal protests in the Gaza Strip, six Palestinian militants dug a tunnel and escaped from a maximum-security prison in Israel on 6 September. All of them belong to the Islamic Jihad Movement, a Palestinian Islamist organization.
