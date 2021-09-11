https://sputniknews.com/20210911/bill--melinda-gates-foundation-inks-70m-deal-with-ai-powered-firm-developing-antiviral-drugs-1088981398.html

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Inks $70M Deal With AI-Powered Firm Developing Antiviral Drugs

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) has entered a collaboration with an AI start-up based in the UK developing antiviral therapeutics against COVID-19 and other viruses. Oxford-headquartered Exscientia, which is engaged in efforts to design new drugs with artificial intelligence software, announced on Wednesday that it has signed a four-year deal worth up to $70 million with BMGF. The investment was made through the non-profit’s Strategic Investment Fund (SIF).Part of the pledged cash from BMGF, focused on “fighting global poverty, disease, and inequity”, is to be funnelled towards working on novel antiviral pills that could be used to treat COVID-19. Amid a global coronavirus vaccination effort, there are limited treatment options for patients who test positive to the respiratory virus, such as the pharmaceutical company Gilead’s antiviral drug remdesivir, with a race underway to produce more antiviral candidates. Under the terms of the deal, the Oxford biotech will receive a $35 million equity investment from the SIF, with the potential for additional grant funding. The non-profit has reportedly taken an equity stake in the company in exchange for the investment. This is its second cash injection into the company. In July, the Gates Foundation offered Exscientia a grant as part of the COVID-19 Therapeutics Accelerator. The contribution was to speed up optimisation of a new class of AI-created therapeutics, designing a novel class of inhibitors targeting the SARS-CoV-2’s main protease enzyme, Mpro. ‘Small Molecule Therapeutics’ Initially, the UK company will focus its efforts on developing broad-spectrum coronavirus agents, such as SARS-CoV-2 and its variants, MERS. The collaboration presupposed a subsequent expansion to develop therapeutics for influenza and animal-to-human virus Nipah. The biotech’s “small molecule therapeutics” aim to fight the parts of viruses that are least likely to change. Accordingly, scientists will have a better chance of developing treatments that could tackle future viruses. According to Exscientia, its AI software can reduce the amount of time needed to discover new drugs by up to 80 percent.

