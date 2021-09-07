Registration was successful!
International

https://sputniknews.com/20210907/nipah-virus-symptoms-found-in-11-people-in-indias-kerala-state--health-minister-1083811641.html
Nipah Virus Symptoms Found in 11 People in India's Kerala State - Health Minister
Nipah Virus Symptoms Found in 11 People in India's Kerala State - Health Minister
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Eleven people in the Indian state of Kerala have shown symptoms of the deadly nipah virus, with their condition being stable, State... 07.09.2021, Sputnik International
On Sunday, a 12-year-old boy succumbed to the virus, and medical experts in the state began checking all the 251 people who had come into contact with the teen.The Indian Health Ministry ordered that epidemiological surveillance be bolstered and more intensive contact tracing be conducted. Strengthened security measures related to the virus were also introduced in the Kozhikode district, where the boy lived, and in three neighbouring districts.The nipah virus is carried by fruit bats, and people contract the disease when eating fruit with the saliva of infected animals. The virus is considered by the World Health Organisation as one of the most dangerous in the world, as there are no drugs or vaccines against it. From 40% to 75% of cases of nipah are fatal.Nipah was found in Indians in the state of West Bengal in 2001, and in Kerala in 2018-2019.
India, the gift that just keeps giving, who needs US BIO labs when ou have India?
india
kerala
Nipah Virus Symptoms Found in 11 People in India's Kerala State - Health Minister

01:30 GMT 07.09.2021 (Updated: 09:40 GMT 07.09.2021)
NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Eleven people in the Indian state of Kerala have shown symptoms of the deadly nipah virus, with their condition being stable, State Health Minister Veena George said on Monday.
On Sunday, a 12-year-old boy succumbed to the virus, and medical experts in the state began checking all the 251 people who had come into contact with the teen.
"There are 38 persons in isolation at Kozhikode Medical College and Hospital, of which 11 have shown symptoms. Samples of eight persons have been sent to [the] Pune NIV (National Institute of Virology) for testing", George stated, as quoted by the national broadcaster NDTV, adding that the condition of those with symptoms is deemed stable.
The Indian Health Ministry ordered that epidemiological surveillance be bolstered and more intensive contact tracing be conducted. Strengthened security measures related to the virus were also introduced in the Kozhikode district, where the boy lived, and in three neighbouring districts.
The nipah virus is carried by fruit bats, and people contract the disease when eating fruit with the saliva of infected animals. The virus is considered by the World Health Organisation as one of the most dangerous in the world, as there are no drugs or vaccines against it. From 40% to 75% of cases of nipah are fatal.
Nipah was found in Indians in the state of West Bengal in 2001, and in Kerala in 2018-2019.
India, the gift that just keeps giving, who needs US BIO labs when ou have India?
Nonyank
7 September, 06:34 GMT
