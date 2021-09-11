Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210911/weekly-news-roundup-biden-announces-expansive-vaccine-mandate-1088967722.html
Weekly News Roundup; Biden Announces Expansive Vaccine Mandate
Weekly News Roundup; Biden Announces Expansive Vaccine Mandate
President Biden announced expansive vaccine mandates that will affect upwards of 100 million American workers.
julian assange
china
afghanistan
scotus
vaccines
sputnik radio
radio sputnik
isis-k
jcpoa
Weekly News Roundup; Biden Announces Expansive Vaccine Mandate
President Biden announced expansive vaccine mandates that will affect upwards of 100 million American workers.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to wrap up the important stories for the week. Chevron uses the law and the FBI to target whistleblower Steven Danziger. Also, the US sends ships near Chinese territory, the Taliban take over, and North Korea is not sharing information regarding their struggle with covid.Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss covid. President Biden announced expansive vaccine mandates that will affect upwards of 100 million American workers. Some GOP governors threaten to sue over the sweeping mandates.Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss economics. The weekly jobless rate has dropped to a pandemic low of 310,000. Also, the Democrats push a 3.5 trillion dollar budget, and Presidents Biden and Xi speak amid rising tensions.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, and Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, come together to discuss important news stories for the week. The economic war on Lebanon is creating disastrous conditions for the Lebanese people. Also, Iran wishes to continue talks for restoration of the JCPOA, but the US is signaling that it may soon abandon negotiations.Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," and James Carey, editor/co-owner at Geopoliticsalert.com, come together to talk politics. Elite US institutions created and installed Ashraf Ghani as the corrupt puppet leader for the empire in Afghanistan. Also, China says that they will not return to poverty and second-class status, Biden looks to confront Russia and China, and the principal witness against Assange explains his fabrications.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
julian assange, china, afghanistan, scotus, vaccines, sputnik radio, radio sputnik, isis-k, jcpoa

Weekly News Roundup; Biden Announces Expansive Vaccine Mandate

08:43 GMT 11.09.2021
Weekly News Roundup; Biden Announces Expansive Vaccine Mandate
President Biden announced expansive vaccine mandates that will affect upwards of 100 million American workers.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to wrap up the important stories for the week. Chevron uses the law and the FBI to target whistleblower Steven Danziger. Also, the US sends ships near Chinese territory, the Taliban take over, and North Korea is not sharing information regarding their struggle with covid.
Dr. Yolandra Hancock, board certified pediatrician and obesity medicine specialist, joins us to discuss covid. President Biden announced expansive vaccine mandates that will affect upwards of 100 million American workers. Some GOP governors threaten to sue over the sweeping mandates.
Jack Rasmus, professor in economics and politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss economics. The weekly jobless rate has dropped to a pandemic low of 310,000. Also, the Democrats push a 3.5 trillion dollar budget, and Presidents Biden and Xi speak amid rising tensions.
Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, and Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, come together to discuss important news stories for the week. The economic war on Lebanon is creating disastrous conditions for the Lebanese people. Also, Iran wishes to continue talks for restoration of the JCPOA, but the US is signaling that it may soon abandon negotiations.
Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of "America's Undeclared War," and James Carey, editor/co-owner at Geopoliticsalert.com, come together to talk politics. Elite US institutions created and installed Ashraf Ghani as the corrupt puppet leader for the empire in Afghanistan. Also, China says that they will not return to poverty and second-class status, Biden looks to confront Russia and China, and the principal witness against Assange explains his fabrications.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
