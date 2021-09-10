https://sputniknews.com/20210910/psaki-faces-fbi-wanted-poster-of-talibans-interior-minister-after-praising-group-as-business-like-1088953952.html

Psaki Faces FBI Wanted Poster of Taliban's Interior Minister After Praising Group as 'Business-Like'

Psaki Faces FBI Wanted Poster of Taliban's Interior Minister After Praising Group as 'Business-Like'

On Thursday, the White House confirmed that a charter flight from Afghanistan brought US citizens and permanent residents to Qatar, praising the Taliban as... 10.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-10T13:33+0000

2021-09-10T13:33+0000

2021-09-10T13:33+0000

jen psaki

us

afghanistan

press conference

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/0a/1088954492_0:121:3175:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_1cf3e0f29e372f23d041839b12c87e3b.jpg

During a press briefing with reporters, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was pressed by Fox News reporter Peter Doocy, who showed her the FBI "wanted" poster for the Taliban's new interior minister, Serajuddin Haqqani.Referring to the White House's nod to the Taliban for being "business-like" and "professional" during the organisation of the Thursday charter flight for Americans from Afghanistan, Doocy asked Psaki to clarify what kind of "business" there could be with people who are wanted by the FBI.Doocy's question came after the White House statement that confirmed the departure of multiple US nationals and permanent residents to Qatar on a charter flight.“The Taliban have been cooperative in facilitating the departure of American citizens and lawful permanent residents on charter flights from HKIA”, the statement said. "[...] They have been businesslike and professional in our dealings with them in this effort. This is a positive first step.”The reporter also questioned Psaki on what the "first step" was towards.Serajuddin Haqqani was named as acting interior minister of Afghanistan by the Taliban* on Tuesday, along with other members of the new interim government, which has already been blasted by the Western countries for not being as inclusive as the militants had promised.Among the members of the interim government are also those that are included on the United Nations terror list, such as acting PM Mullah Hassan Akhund and his first deputy Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar.

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Daria Bedenko

Daria Bedenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Daria Bedenko

jen psaki, us, afghanistan, press conference