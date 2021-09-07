Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Situation in Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20210907/what-do-we-know-about-new-taliban-appointed-key-acting-govt-members-in-afghanistan-1088857776.html
What Do We Know About New Taliban-Appointed Key Acting Gov't Members in Afghanistan?
What Do We Know About New Taliban-Appointed Key Acting Gov't Members in Afghanistan?
On Tuesday, the Taliban revealed a list of people who would assume the positions of acting ministers in the newly-announced Afghan government - which has not... 07.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-07T18:51+0000
2021-09-07T18:51+0000
afghanistan
government
taliban
situation in afghanistan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1088858995_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e03e0348285f08400d2cb3e8ebfa7549.jpg
While the United Nations has lambasted the newly-announced government for not being "inclusive", as the Taliban had earlier promised, the group noted that the government is interim.It was not clarified how long the acting ministers will serve. Here is a closer look at who the key members of the interim government are.Acting Prime Minister Mullah Hassan AkhundMullah Hassan Akhund heads the Taliban leadership council and Rehbari Shura movement, and he served as foreign minister and deputy prime minister of Afghanistan while the country was controlled by the terrorist group until 2001, when the United States invaded the country.Akhund, who is one of the founders of the Taliban, has been included in the United Nations sanctions list since January 2021.Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (also on the UN terror list) was made Akhund's first deputy. Baradar is a co-founder of the militant movement and is considered to be a de facto leader of the Taliban. Mawlavi Hannafi, who enjoys less attention in the Western media, was appointed Akhund's second deputy.Acting Minister of Defence Mullah Yaqoob (Mohammad Yaqoob)Mullah Yaqoob is the eldest son of Mohammed Omar, who was a mujahideen commander and founder of the Taliban movement. In 2016, he was appointed to lead the military commission in 15 of Afghanistan's 34 provinces, becoming the movement's military chief in May 2020.Considered to be a "moderate", Yaqoob supported a negotiated settlement of the Afghan war.Acting Minister of Interior Serajuddin HaqqaniHaqqani is one of the Taliban's military leaders who oversaw armed combat against American and coalition forces. He was reportedly targeted in a US drone strike in February 2010, but survived, and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation offered a $5 million reward for information leading to Sirajuddin Haqqani's capture.Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan MuttaqiAmir Khan Muttaqi is a senior leader of the Taliban, who was also a part of the negotiation team in peace talks with then-US President Donald Trump in Qatar last year.According to some reports, in August 2021, just after the Afghan capital was seized by the Taliban, Muttaqi was in Kabul discussing the formation of a government with non-Taliban politicians.Acting Minister of Economy Qari Din HanifDin Hanif, who is reportedly of Tajik descent, is believed to be one of the few non-Pashtuns in the Taliban leadership.He served as minister of planning and minister of higher education prior to the fall of Kabul in 2001. Din Hanif is also a member of the negotiation team in Qatar and a member of the Taliban Supreme Council.Acting Director of Intelligence Abdul Haq WasiqHaq Wasiq, who earlier served as the Taliban's deputy minister of intelligence, was held in extrajudicial detention at the Guantanamo Bay detention camp in Cuba. He was released from Guantanamo in 2014 along with four other members of the Taliban, with their release occurring at the same time as the release of captured American soldier Bowe Bergdahl. The deal was mediated by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Daria Bedenko
Daria Bedenko
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1088858995_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_25c7583573ca84ad98fc8ad0808e99a2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
afghanistan, government, taliban

What Do We Know About New Taliban-Appointed Key Acting Gov't Members in Afghanistan?

18:51 GMT 07.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / AAMIR QURESHIA mobile hawker carries Taliban flags as commuters make their way along a road in Kabul on September 5, 2021.
A mobile hawker carries Taliban flags as commuters make their way along a road in Kabul on September 5, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / AAMIR QURESHI
Subscribe
Daria Bedenko
All materialsWrite to the author
On Tuesday, the Taliban revealed a list of people who would assume the positions of acting ministers in the newly-announced Afghan government - which has not yet been recognised by other countries.
While the United Nations has lambasted the newly-announced government for not being "inclusive", as the Taliban had earlier promised, the group noted that the government is interim.
It was not clarified how long the acting ministers will serve. Here is a closer look at who the key members of the interim government are.
Acting Prime Minister Mullah Hassan Akhund
Mullah Hassan Akhund heads the Taliban leadership council and Rehbari Shura movement, and he served as foreign minister and deputy prime minister of Afghanistan while the country was controlled by the terrorist group until 2001, when the United States invaded the country.
Akhund, who is one of the founders of the Taliban, has been included in the United Nations sanctions list since January 2021.
Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar (also on the UN terror list) was made Akhund's first deputy. Baradar is a co-founder of the militant movement and is considered to be a de facto leader of the Taliban.
Mawlavi Hannafi, who enjoys less attention in the Western media, was appointed Akhund's second deputy.
© REUTERS / SOCIAL MEDIAMullah Baradar Akhund, a senior official of the Taliban, makes a video statement, in a still image taken from a video recorded in an unidentified location and released on August 16, 2021
Mullah Baradar Akhund, a senior official of the Taliban, makes a video statement, in a still image taken from a video recorded in an unidentified location and released on August 16, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Mullah Baradar Akhund, a senior official of the Taliban, makes a video statement, in a still image taken from a video recorded in an unidentified location and released on August 16, 2021
© REUTERS / SOCIAL MEDIA
Acting Minister of Defence Mullah Yaqoob (Mohammad Yaqoob)
Mullah Yaqoob is the eldest son of Mohammed Omar, who was a mujahideen commander and founder of the Taliban movement.
In 2016, he was appointed to lead the military commission in 15 of Afghanistan's 34 provinces, becoming the movement's military chief in May 2020.
Considered to be a "moderate", Yaqoob supported a negotiated settlement of the Afghan war.
Acting Minister of Interior Serajuddin Haqqani
Haqqani is one of the Taliban's military leaders who oversaw armed combat against American and coalition forces.
He was reportedly targeted in a US drone strike in February 2010, but survived, and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation offered a $5 million reward for information leading to Sirajuddin Haqqani's capture.
Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi
Amir Khan Muttaqi is a senior leader of the Taliban, who was also a part of the negotiation team in peace talks with then-US President Donald Trump in Qatar last year.
According to some reports, in August 2021, just after the Afghan capital was seized by the Taliban, Muttaqi was in Kabul discussing the formation of a government with non-Taliban politicians.
© REUTERS / STRINGERTaliban forces stand guard in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan
Taliban forces stand guard in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Taliban forces stand guard in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan
© REUTERS / STRINGER
Acting Minister of Economy Qari Din Hanif
Din Hanif, who is reportedly of Tajik descent, is believed to be one of the few non-Pashtuns in the Taliban leadership.
He served as minister of planning and minister of higher education prior to the fall of Kabul in 2001. Din Hanif is also a member of the negotiation team in Qatar and a member of the Taliban Supreme Council.
Acting Director of Intelligence Abdul Haq Wasiq
Haq Wasiq, who earlier served as the Taliban's deputy minister of intelligence, was held in extrajudicial detention at the Guantanamo Bay detention camp in Cuba.
He was released from Guantanamo in 2014 along with four other members of the Taliban, with their release occurring at the same time as the release of captured American soldier Bowe Bergdahl. The deal was mediated by the Emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.
110000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:50 GMTScientists May Have Located Never-Before-Seen Type of Supernova
19:39 GMTLack of Critical Technology Restricts India’s Anti-Satellite Capabilities, Admits IAF Vice Chief
19:38 GMTCairn Energy Agrees to Drop Cases Against India in Exchange for $1 Billion
19:38 GMTPolice in India's Goa Brutally Disperse Rally Protesting Rising Prices - Videos
19:35 GMTUS-Funded American Company Reportedly Researched Coronaviruses in Chinese Wuhan Lab Since 2014
19:18 GMT'Get a Job': GOP Senator Ted Cruz Gives His Recipe for Life After US Unemployment Benefits Expire
19:15 GMTSocial Care Tax Hike: Price of a Pint a Week to Inherit Mum and Dad's House?
18:59 GMTChinese Think Tank Accuses US Air Force of Trolling Country’s Military During Reconnaissance Flight
18:56 GMTCanada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to Conduct Deportation Hearing in Private
18:51 GMTWhat Do We Know About New Taliban-Appointed Key Acting Gov't Members in Afghanistan?
18:26 GMTBitcoin Price Drops by 9% After Rising to $52,900 Following El Salvador's Adoption
18:06 GMTPromises, Promises: Tories Pause Pensions Triple Lock to Dodge 8% Rise Next Year
17:20 GMTUS Waives Some Fuel Emission Limits to Ease Post-Hurricane Shortages
17:19 GMTBack to School: First Lady Jill Returns to Teaching in Classrooms
16:59 GMTTaliban Leader Says Sharia Law Will Be in Force in Afghanistan
16:30 GMTBon Appetit: Florida Alligator Chomps on Annoying Drone
16:28 GMTBiden Authorises $47Mln in Assistance to Lebanese Armed Forces - White House
16:26 GMTTexas Governor Abbott Signs Republican-Backed Voting Restrictions Bill Into Law
16:18 GMTSchoolboy Left Speechless After Discovering ‘Hole to the Centre of the Earth’ on Google Maps
16:17 GMTUS Aircraft Conduct Reconnaissance Close to Taiwan, Think Tank States