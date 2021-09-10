https://sputniknews.com/20210910/911-terror-attacks-united-people-regardless-of-religious-affiliation-new-york-priest-says-1088940411.html

9/11 Terror Attacks United People Regardless of Religious Affiliation, New York Priest Says

9/11 Terror Attacks United People Regardless of Religious Affiliation, New York Priest Says

WASHINGTON, September 10 (Sputnik) - The terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 resulted in the death of some 3,000 people, but they also caused the people to... 10.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-10T06:15+0000

2021-09-10T06:15+0000

2021-09-10T06:18+0000

9/11: 20 years later

news

world

us

9/11

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1e/1083749750_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_1b6bf1d6589eb901d91bf880c9776713.jpg

On 11 September 2001, al-Qaeda* terrorists crashed two hijacked commercial airplanes in the World Trade Center in New York and another in the Pentagon near Washington, DC. A fourth hijacked airplane crashed in the ground in the state of Pennsylvania without reaching its presumed target.Karloutsos said in the morning of 11 September he was trying to get to work but was unable to reach the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese in Manhattan despite being located not very close to the World Trade Center.Karloutsos explained the believers were in pain after the terrorist attacks and needed spiritual support. Gathering together, he said, they offered prayers of hope in order to overcome the fear and grief.As chaplain of the New York Port Authority and the New Jersey police, Karloutsos said he was called in that night to provide spiritual support to those affected by the terrorist attacks.The next morning, 12 September, Karloustos said he picked-up then-Archbishop Demetrios as he could not get into the city without a special permission that the Archbishop had.“Whenever we walked forward, we had people bowing down before the Archbishop asking for a blessing, no matter what their faith was,” he said.Karloutsos described Manhattan as being chaotic, covered in dust and remains of destroyed buildings as well as remains of human victims as well.The small St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Manhattan was completely destroyed when one of skyscrapers collapsed after the attacks, Karloutsos said, adding that it was a miracle that nobody died there amid the numerous deaths elsewhere.Karloutsos also recalled that the church’s rector and one other person left the church just minutes before it collapsed.“I just believe that we were blessed that we did not loose any lives, and we were greatly pained that we lost our church,” he said.The view of the demolished church with a part of an airplane wing on the top of the brash was terrific, Karloutsos said.Karloutsos noted that the Greek Orthodox community, along with the US authorities and other supporters, has rebuilt the church after 20 years.“Now we are blessed that we are going to be able to rebuild our church, which will become for all people,” he said.The first memorial service in the new cathedral, which became a National Shrine, will take place on 10 September . The following day, the structure will be lit in blue along with other buildings in the area to commemorate the victims of the terrorist attacks, Karloutsos added.* A terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other nations.

Martian 1000s of American lives, 100s of 1000s of Iraqi lives, 10s of 1000s of Yemeni lives, Countless amont of material and environmental destruction, planned by none Feral None Reserve and US Military Industrial Complex, done by CIA, MOSSAD, all for a the greater good of a few more Blood PetroDollars, 2

Martian Shame on US Empire of pirates and money junkies! 0

2

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, world, us, 9/11