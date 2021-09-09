Registration was successful!
Live Updates: India's Total Cases of COVID-19 Rise to 33.14Mln, Death Toll Stands at 441,749
The global death toll from the coronavirus has topped 4.59 million, and more than 222.5 million cases of infection have been detected, according to Johns... 09.09.2021, Sputnik International
brazil, pandemic, news, world, us, vaccinations, updates, india, covid-19, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
A man receives a Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN, at a vaccination centre, in New Delhi, India, February 13, 2021. - Sputnik International

Live Updates: India's Total Cases of COVID-19 Rise to 33.14Mln, Death Toll Stands at 441,749

04:44 GMT 09.09.2021
The global death toll from the coronavirus has topped 4.59 million, and more than 222.5 million cases of infection have been detected, according to Johns Hopkins University, the US institution which tracks and compiles data from national and local authorities, the media, and other sources.
The US is still the nation which has been worst affected by the pandemic, with more than 40.4 million people infected, and a death toll of 652,654. It is followed by India, which has registered more than 33.14 million cases and 441,749 deaths. Brazil, which has confirmed 20.9 million cases and 584,421 fatalities, is third.
More than 5.5 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide.
Follow Sputnik's feed to find out more!
05:00 GMT 09.09.2021
Argentina to Include Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine in Combination Study
BUENOS AIRES (Sputnik) - Argentina will include the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, the first doses of which arrived in the country on Wednesday, in a vaccine combination study, Health Minister Carla Vizzotti told reporters.

“We will include the Pfizer vaccine in the vaccine combination study,” Vizzotti said.

The authorities earlier signed an agreement with the Pfizer laboratory for 20 million doses throughout 2021.

Argentina conducted a study that showed that the combination of the first component of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine (Sputnik Light) with the AstraZeneca, Sinopharm and Moderna vaccines demonstrates a high safety record.

The country is already combining Sputnik V with Moderna and AstraZeneca.
04:52 GMT 09.09.2021
Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 43,263 Over Past 24 Hours, Health Ministry Says
100010
