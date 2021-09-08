UK Education Secretary Williamson Confuses Two Black Sportsmen During Zoom Call

The top Tory Minister, Gavin Williamson, has said in an interview that he spoke with Rashford during a Zoom call. He then had to correct himself and later admit that he in fact met the rugby player Itoje, not Rashford.Williamson's gaffe has since been discussed on social media. Rashford, who campaigned in 2020 to end child hunger in the UK by providing a free school meal voucher system for low-income children, has been known to be a critic of Williamson. Rashford laughed off the mistake on his Twitter account. The education secretary has previously formally held the position of defence secretary, a role lost after getting fired over allegedly leaking confidential discussions regarding the involvement of a Chinese telecoms manufacturer, Huawei, in the development of Britain's future 5G network.British media have recently reported that Williamson, as well as Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Home Secretary Priti Patel, were to be replaced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson amid their dropping approval ratings.
Gavin Williamson is no stranger to awkward mishaps, and this time his aides have revealed that he mistook English rugby player Maro Itoje for Manchester United’s footballer Marcus Rashford during a Zoom meeting.
“We met over Zoom and he seemed incredibly engaged, compassionate and charming but then he had to shoot off. I didn’t want to be the one that was holding him back from his training”, he said.
Williamson's gaffe has since been discussed on social media.
The education secretary has previously formally held the position of defence secretary, a role lost after getting fired over allegedly leaking confidential discussions regarding the involvement of a Chinese telecoms manufacturer, Huawei, in the development of Britain's future 5G network.
British media have recently reported that Williamson, as well as Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Home Secretary Priti Patel, were to be replaced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson amid their dropping approval ratings.