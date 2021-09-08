UK Prime Minister Considering Major Cabinet Reshuffle, Reports Suggest

According to the media outlet, demotions could be announced as soon as on Thursday and would include Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, Home Affairs Minister Priti Patel and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson.Johnson repeatedly dodged questions on the alleged upcoming cabinet reshuffle at a press conference on Tuesday evening.Both Raab and Williamson have seen a drop in their ratings in the Cabinet approval league table, run by the website Conservative Home. Downing Street earlier said there were "no plans for any reshuffle".
LONDON (Sputnik) – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to make a major reshuffle of his cabinet of ministers ahead of the Conservative Party national conference in October, The Times newspaper reported on 8 September.
According to the media outlet, demotions could be announced as soon as on Thursday and would include Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, Home Affairs Minister Priti Patel and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson.
Johnson repeatedly dodged questions on the alleged upcoming cabinet reshuffle at a press conference on Tuesday evening.
Both Raab and Williamson have seen a drop in their ratings in the Cabinet approval league table, run by the website Conservative Home.
Downing Street earlier said there were "no plans for any reshuffle".