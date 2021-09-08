Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210908/uk-prime-minister-considering-major-cabinet-reshuffle-reports-suggest-1088875772.html
UK Prime Minister Considering Major Cabinet Reshuffle, Reports Suggest
UK Prime Minister Considering Major Cabinet Reshuffle, Reports Suggest
LONDON (Sputnik) – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to make a major reshuffle of his cabinet of ministers ahead of the Conservative Party national... 08.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-08T09:17+0000
2021-09-08T09:32+0000
boris johnson
uk cabinet
uk
dominic raab
priti patel
uk conservative party
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1088843575_0:149:2822:1736_1920x0_80_0_0_ea9175f87b7bd738316abd51d3527832.jpg
According to the media outlet, demotions could be announced as soon as on Thursday and would include Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, Home Affairs Minister Priti Patel and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson.Johnson repeatedly dodged questions on the alleged upcoming cabinet reshuffle at a press conference on Tuesday evening.Both Raab and Williamson have seen a drop in their ratings in the Cabinet approval league table, run by the website Conservative Home. Downing Street earlier said there were "no plans for any reshuffle".
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/07/1088843575_62:0:2791:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_9fd367a5e982551bdfb5c9ce347f4134.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
boris johnson, uk cabinet, uk, dominic raab, priti patel, uk conservative party

UK Prime Minister Considering Major Cabinet Reshuffle, Reports Suggest

09:17 GMT 08.09.2021 (Updated: 09:32 GMT 08.09.2021)
© REUTERSBritain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street, ahead of addressing lawmakers about Britain's withdrawal from Afghanistan, in London, Britain, September 6, 2021
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street, ahead of addressing lawmakers about Britain's withdrawal from Afghanistan, in London, Britain, September 6, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
© REUTERS
Subscribe
LONDON (Sputnik) – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to make a major reshuffle of his cabinet of ministers ahead of the Conservative Party national conference in October, The Times newspaper reported on 8 September.
According to the media outlet, demotions could be announced as soon as on Thursday and would include Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, Home Affairs Minister Priti Patel and Education Secretary Gavin Williamson.
Johnson repeatedly dodged questions on the alleged upcoming cabinet reshuffle at a press conference on Tuesday evening.
Both Raab and Williamson have seen a drop in their ratings in the Cabinet approval league table, run by the website Conservative Home.
Downing Street earlier said there were "no plans for any reshuffle".
200000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:17 GMTUK Prime Minister Considering Major Cabinet Reshuffle, Reports Suggest
09:17 GMTUK National Insurance Tax Rise 'a Very Conservative Thing to Do', Javid Says as MPs Prepare for Vote
09:17 GMTCoup Leaders in Guinea Reportedly Start Releasing Political Prisoners
09:06 GMTBerlin Ready to Provide Humanitarian Assistance to Kabul Via UN, Maas Says
09:03 GMTGareth Southgate Warns England of 'Dangerous Moment' Ahead of World Cup Qualifier Against Poland
08:44 GMTAustralia's High Court Says Media Can Be Sued For Comments That Appear on Their Social Media Posts
08:34 GMTSyrian Army Enters Last Militant Stronghold in Daraa
08:28 GMTEpic Meme Battle: Russia's Space Chief Invites Elon Musk Home for Cup of Tea
08:10 GMTEU Supports Agreement Reached by Venezuelan Gov't, Opposition in Mexico, Borrell Says
08:01 GMTNational Archives' 'Harmful Language Alert' Label on US Constitution Page Angers Republicans
07:50 GMTTurkey Cares About Afghan Refugees But Isn't Ready For Yet Another Influx, Here's Why
07:49 GMT'Worrisome': Bombs Hurled at Residence of BJP Parliamentarian in India's West Bengal
07:30 GMTChina Ready to Communicate With New Afghan Gov't and Its Leader, Foreign Ministry Says
07:29 GMTAntoine Griezmann Reacts as French Striker Matches Legendary Michel Platini's Goalscoring Record
07:24 GMTUS Hindu Organisation Condemns Attack on Temple in UK, Demands Arrest of Perpetrators
06:40 GMTChina Vows to Oppose Efforts to Gloss Over Atrocities Committed During World War II
06:39 GMTDenmark to Raise Taxes, Slash Benefits in Post-COVID Recovery Plan
06:25 GMTMexico Earthquake Causes Power Cuts for 1.6Mln People
06:07 GMTWoman Sues Health Ministry for $3 Million After Learning She Was Given to Wrong Parents at Birth
05:55 GMTUS DOJ Probes Raytheon's Alleged Bribery Payments to Qatar Armed Forces Contractor: Report