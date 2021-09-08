Polish Company PGNIG Not Ruling Out Russian Gas Deliveries After End of Contract With Gazprom
KARPACZ, Poland (Sputnik) - Polish oil and gas company PGNiG is not ruling out Russian gas deliveries after the end of a contract with Gazprom next year, Polish company’s board chairman, Pavel Mayevsky, told Ria Novosti on Wednesday.
"Our strategic goal is to be independent of supplies from one direction. The Yamal contract will end - and we will not conclude another long-term contract that could replace it", Mayevsky said.
Poland currently buys up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year from Russia. The contract expires in 2022 and the Polish authorities have repeatedly stated that they will not renew it.
"We do not exclude, in case of favourable conditions, some current gas supplies, if there is such an economic need", Mayevsky added.
Poland is one of the few states that have been actively opposing the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a joint project of Gazprom and several European energy giants.
In a Monday article for the US news outlet Politico, the foreign ministers of Poland and Ukraine urged US President Joe Biden "to put an end" to the project, citing security issues.
The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two gas pipelines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic metres of gas per year from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany.
It became a target of American sanctions since the US is promoting its liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries to the EU.