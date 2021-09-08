Registration was successful!
Polish Company PGNIG Not Ruling Out Russian Gas Deliveries After End of Contract With Gazprom
Polish Company PGNIG Not Ruling Out Russian Gas Deliveries After End of Contract With Gazprom
KARPACZ, Poland (Sputnik) - Polish oil and gas company PGNiG is not ruling out Russian gas deliveries after the end of a contract with Gazprom next year...
Poland currently buys up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year from Russia. The contract expires in 2022 and the Polish authorities have repeatedly stated that they will not renew it.Poland is one of the few states that have been actively opposing the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a joint project of Gazprom and several European energy giants.In a Monday article for the US news outlet Politico, the foreign ministers of Poland and Ukraine urged US President Joe Biden "to put an end" to the project, citing security issues.The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two gas pipelines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic metres of gas per year from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany.It became a target of American sanctions since the US is promoting its liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries to the EU.
Polish Company PGNIG Not Ruling Out Russian Gas Deliveries After End of Contract With Gazprom

13:46 GMT 08.09.2021
© Sputnik / Dmitry Lelchuk / Go to the photo bank Pipe-laying vessel Fortuna in the port of the German city of Wismar. Gazprom plans to resume the construction of Nord Stream 2 in Danish waters
 Pipe-laying vessel Fortuna in the port of the German city of Wismar. Gazprom plans to resume the construction of Nord Stream 2 in Danish waters - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
© Sputnik / Dmitry Lelchuk
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
KARPACZ, Poland (Sputnik) - Polish oil and gas company PGNiG is not ruling out Russian gas deliveries after the end of a contract with Gazprom next year, Polish company’s board chairman, Pavel Mayevsky, told Ria Novosti on Wednesday.

"Our strategic goal is to be independent of supplies from one direction. The Yamal contract will end - and we will not conclude another long-term contract that could replace it", Mayevsky said.

Poland currently buys up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year from Russia. The contract expires in 2022 and the Polish authorities have repeatedly stated that they will not renew it.

"We do not exclude, in case of favourable conditions, some current gas supplies, if there is such an economic need", Mayevsky added.

Poland is one of the few states that have been actively opposing the construction of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a joint project of Gazprom and several European energy giants.
In a Monday article for the US news outlet Politico, the foreign ministers of Poland and Ukraine urged US President Joe Biden "to put an end" to the project, citing security issues.
© AP Photo / Dmitry LovetskyIn this April 9, 2010 file photo, a Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone in Portovaya Bay some 170 kms (106 miles) north-west from St. Petersburg, Russia, during a ceremony marking the start of Nord Stream pipeline construction.
In this April 9, 2010 file photo, a Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone in Portovaya Bay some 170 kms (106 miles) north-west from St. Petersburg, Russia, during a ceremony marking the start of Nord Stream pipeline construction. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.09.2021
In this April 9, 2010 file photo, a Russian construction worker speaks on a mobile phone in Portovaya Bay some 170 kms (106 miles) north-west from St. Petersburg, Russia, during a ceremony marking the start of Nord Stream pipeline construction.
© AP Photo / Dmitry Lovetsky
The Nord Stream 2 project envisages the construction of two gas pipelines with a total capacity of 55 billion cubic metres of gas per year from the Russian coast through the Baltic Sea to Germany.
It became a target of American sanctions since the US is promoting its liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries to the EU.
