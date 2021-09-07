https://sputniknews.com/20210907/islamabad-rejects-allegations-of-pakistans-control-of-situation-in-afghanistan-1083812664.html

Islamabad Rejects Allegations of Pakistan's Control of Situation in Afghanistan

Islamabad Rejects Allegations of Pakistan's Control of Situation in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Sputnik), Ksenia Shakalova - Islamabad rejects all allegations claiming that Pakistan controls the situation in Afghanistan, Pakistani Ambassador to... 07.09.2021, Sputnik International

2021-09-07T05:56+0000

2021-09-07T05:56+0000

2021-09-07T14:56+0000

news

world

asia & pacific

taliban

afghanistan

afghanistan war

situation in afghanistan

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/08/1083558969_0:157:3082:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_178268410b2664416d2b5223dc59d4a3.jpg

In late August, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that Islamabad "has a special responsibility" for the situation in Afghanistan "partly because of Pakistan's close relationship to the Taliban*". Many Afghans who oppose the Taliban have criticised Islamabad on social media, while the hashtag #SanctionPakistan trended on Twitter during the militant movement's offensive and the fall of Kabul.The diplomat also said that "everyone knows you can't dictate to Afghans" as proven by the country's history."I hope [that it is] not [NATO attempting to shift all responsibility for Afghanistan on Pakistan] because western countries understand that the withdrawal of forces does not mean that they have washed their hands. They can't. Refugees are just one manifestation. There can be darker consequences: drugs, human smuggling, narcotics, terrorism", Khan added.Pakistan Ready to Respond to Terrorist Threat Emanating From AfghanistanPakistan is ready to respond to terrorist threats emanating from Afghanistan but believes this problem requires international attention, Shafqat Ali Khan noted.The diplomat mentioned that there are several issues linked to Afghanistan, including threats from "ungoverned areas that no one has control" over and funding of terrorist elements by "other countries". The ambassador also said that there has been a spike in border attacks on Pakistani soldiers recently.Islamabad wants to cooperate with Moscow and other partners "to contribute to a broader, inclusive political government that will bring stability in Afghanistan", the diplomat added.Date Not Set for Meeting Among Afghanistan's NeighboursThe date and place of a meeting among Afghanistan's neighbours have not yet determined, the diplomat added.Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has suggested holding such a meeting between foreign ministers of regional countries to discuss Afghanistan in the aftermath of the Taliban taking over Kabul.The diplomat also mentioned that the Extended Troika, which includes Russia, China, the United States, and Pakistan, is "the most important forum" when it comes to discussing Afghanistan-related issues."That is the fundamental forum, which is Pakistan, Russia, China, and the United States. That remains the key part of everything. And then, of course, we also have the Moscow format, which is more expanded, with more countries involved. And then, of course, there is the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation [that] also has been involved here", Khan said.Pakistan Opposes India Joining Extended Troika Format on AfghanistanPakistan does not support the idea of including India in the Extended Troika on Afghanistan, while Iran has yet to respond to its invitation to join the format, Shafqat Ali Khan stressed.The Extended Troika includes Russia, the United States, China, and Pakistan. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that discussions have been held on including New Delhi and Tehran in the format."About India's joining, I have not seen the statement. There is a standing invitation for Iran to join the Troika Plus whenever it wants. So far, they have not taken a decision to join it ... They have so far not responded, conveyed their interest in joining. But I haven't seen Foreign Minister Lavrov's statement that says that India will join the Troika plus format. For us, India is not a candidate for Troika plus", Khan said.*The Taliban and ISIS (Daesh/ISIL/Islamic State) are terrorist organisations banned in Russia and many other nations.

https://sputniknews.com/20210906/europe-nato-ties-no-longer-efficient-in-solving-afghan-other-issues-eu-parliamentarian-says-1083808593.html

PanC After Afghanistan is the US trying to start a war on terror on Pakistan? Well just few weeks ago Bolton want Pakistan NWs taken away from them 2

landauroj Westerner media stuff. This media is running out of events and therefore create ones like in Hollywood. 0

3

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

news, world, asia & pacific, taliban, afghanistan, afghanistan war