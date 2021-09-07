Football Legend Pele Undergoes Colon Surgery After Several Days in Hospital

On August 31, Pele was hospitalized for medical tests at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, which revealed a tumor."My friends, thank you very much for the kind messages," the famed football player wrote on Instagram. "I thank God for feeling very well and for allowing Dr. Fabio and Dr. Miguel to take care of my health.""I will face this match with a smile on my face, a lot of optimism and joy for living surrounded by the love of my family and friends," he added.The all time top goal-scorer will turn 81 in October.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Three-time Brazilian world football champion Pele said on Monday that he had undergone surgery to remove a colon lesion after spending several days in hospital.
"Last Saturday I underwent surgery to remove a suspicious lesion in the right colon. The tumor was identified during the tests I mentioned last week. Fortunately, I'm used to celebrating great victories alongside you."
