Russia Calls For 'Immediate' Release of Guinea's President Conde

Moscow has called for an "immediate" release of Guinean President Alpha Conde, who was captured by rebel forces on Sunday.The Russian Foreign Ministry said that Conde's political immunity should be guaranteed, as photos had previously shown the 83-year-old president surrounded by "military rebels", apparently right in his presidential palace.​The situation in Guinea should return to the "constitutional track", the ministry said in the statement.What Happened?Guinian authorities said on Sunday that military rebels led by Mamady Doumbouya, a former French legionnaire, surrounded the presidential palace and detained Conde, who is now serving his third presidential term following the October 2020 election, which they allege was sabotaged by the opposition. Conde was able to run for a third time after amending the country's constitution via a national referendum.In the aftermath of the coup, Doumbouya announced the dissolution of the government, the suspension of the constitution and the closure of Guinea's borders. The rebel group branded itself the National Rally and Development Committee (CNRD) and pledged to ensure "the safety of peaceful citizens as well as their property".CNRD had invited outgoing ministers and top officials to a Monday meeting, adding in a statement that "any refusal to attend will be considered a rebellion" against the group.Doumbouya said on Sunday that the president was in a safe location with the rebels and had been checked by a doctor.The coup has been widely condemned worldwide. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have all demanded the release of the country's president.

Nacoro2mes2 Alpha Condé brought this on himself, in 2015 instead of " strengthening Democracy “ as he promised, he strengthened the system of corruption set up with his knowledge by his supporters occupying key positions in the country's institutions instead. He knew damn well that his country was highly coveted not just by China, but mainly by French Zio-Masonic networks, who actually work more for Israel than France (France being itself an israeli occupied territory), and are getting control of most of African resources through Zio-compatible Trojan horse regimes like that of Morocco. I'm sorry to say that Russia has reacted 6 years too late, in 2015 instead of getting rid of the corrupt lackeys who did everything to enrage the majority of the population living in absolute poverty; he gave his clan more power in such an explosive social situation, thus shooting himself in the foot. Pity he once was really popular, but power corrupts unfortunately. 3

vot tak Another israeloamerican coup, no doubt. 2

