Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210906/pair-of-ancient-balls-reportedly-found-in-millennia-old-tomb-in-orkney-1083810293.html
Pair of Ancient Balls Reportedly Found in Millennia-Old Tomb in Orkney
Pair of Ancient Balls Reportedly Found in Millennia-Old Tomb in Orkney
The artefacts of the kind that were discovered during the excavation reportedly served as symbols of power and were possibly used “to inflict blunt force... 06.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-06T18:53+0000
2021-09-07T10:09+0000
tech
society
news
scotland
island
tomb
excavation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/10/1079904806_0:110:1281:830_1920x0_80_0_0_0ca9a68ea14540d5b4fc17a3cb682cbb.jpg
Excavation of a tomb located on the Tresness peninsula on the island of Sanday in the Orkneys that dates back to around 3,500 BC resulted in the discovery of two stone balls, The Scotsman reports.As the daily newspaper explains, these objects are unique to Scotland, with only a few more than 500 carved stone balls being found there in total, primarily in Orkney and the North-East; also, only a small number of these artefacts was apparently found in burial sites."A cracking find from the tomb! Only 20 or so Neolithic polished stone balls have been found in Orkney and few have been recovered from secure contexts," tweeted Dr Hugo Anderson-Whymark, senior curator of prehistory (palaeolithic – neolithic) at the National Museums Scotland, who was reportedly present at the site, on discovery of the first ball.​Referring to the discovery of the second ball in another tweet, he wrote that the object is "the size of a cricket ball, perfectly spherical and beautifully finished".​Carved stone balls, the newspaper notes, served as symbols of power and possibly were used, "along with perhaps maces, to inflict blunt force trauma to the head".
So that is why the present day politicians have no balls. They forgot to take them with them when the left that cave.
1
siberianhusky, that headline just sets up so many jokes,they should have found 2 pair,may be when they find the ol lady's bag they'll find the other pair,as usual
0
2
scotland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Andrei Dergalin
Andrei Dergalin
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/10/1079904806_13:0:1154:856_1920x0_80_0_0_c5c20a529a00f4252816a1f3bab84f6d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, society, news, scotland, island, tomb, excavation

Pair of Ancient Balls Reportedly Found in Millennia-Old Tomb in Orkney

18:53 GMT 06.09.2021 (Updated: 10:09 GMT 07.09.2021)
CC0 / / Archaeology Tools
Archaeology Tools - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Andrei Dergalin
All materialsWrite to the author
The artefacts of the kind that were discovered during the excavation reportedly served as symbols of power and were possibly used “to inflict blunt force trauma to the head".
Excavation of a tomb located on the Tresness peninsula on the island of Sanday in the Orkneys that dates back to around 3,500 BC resulted in the discovery of two stone balls, The Scotsman reports.
As the daily newspaper explains, these objects are unique to Scotland, with only a few more than 500 carved stone balls being found there in total, primarily in Orkney and the North-East; also, only a small number of these artefacts was apparently found in burial sites.
"A cracking find from the tomb! Only 20 or so Neolithic polished stone balls have been found in Orkney and few have been recovered from secure contexts," tweeted Dr Hugo Anderson-Whymark, senior curator of prehistory (palaeolithic – neolithic) at the National Museums Scotland, who was reportedly present at the site, on discovery of the first ball.
​Referring to the discovery of the second ball in another tweet, he wrote that the object is "the size of a cricket ball, perfectly spherical and beautifully finished".
​Carved stone balls, the newspaper notes, served as symbols of power and possibly were used, "along with perhaps maces, to inflict blunt force trauma to the head".
010010
Popular comments
So that is why the present day politicians have no balls. They forgot to take them with them when the left that cave.
siberianhusky
6 September, 23:40 GMT1
000000
siberianhusky, that headline just sets up so many jokes,they should have found 2 pair,may be when they find the ol lady's bag they'll find the other pair,as usual
karlo marx
7 September, 05:08 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:16 GMTPriti Patel's Alleged Plan 'to Rewrite Maritime Laws' to Turn Back Migrant Boats Angers France
09:13 GMTJeffrey Donaldson Says DUP Will ‘Block’ Port Checks or Quit in Protest at Northern Ireland Protocol
08:43 GMTNetizens Slam BJP Over Violence in India's Tripura, Demand Human Rights Commission Inquiry
08:35 GMTKnife-Wielding Man Reportedly Takes Petrol Station Staff Hostage in Bristol, UK
08:34 GMTMoscow Believes Chilly Relations With US Do Not Mean Anti-Terrorism Effort Futility
08:26 GMT'Master Stroke': Twitter Goes Wild as Legendary MS Dhoni Named Team India 'Mentor' for T20 World Cup
08:12 GMTTropical Storm Mindy Strikes US' Florida, Moving Over State's North, Hurricane Centre Says
08:09 GMTJapan's Ex-Defence Minister Taro Kono Plans to Bid for Ruling Party Leadership, Reports Suggest
08:03 GMT'It Will Blow Over': Prince Andrew Convinced That He’ll Brush Off Rape Allegations, Report Says
07:42 GMTUS Congressman Demands Answers On Reports Unvetted Afghan Evacuees Leaving Military Base Freely
07:41 GMTIran Slams 'Foreign Intervention' in Afghanistan Amid Concerns Pakistan Is Helping Taliban
07:31 GMTPowerful Typhoon Moving Towards Southern Japan From Philippines, Weather Agency Says
07:29 GMTDenmark Secretly Pays UK Off to Receive Its Afghan Interpreters
07:12 GMTJewish Worshippers Allegedly Flouted Melbourne's Lockdown by Posing as Alcoholics Anonymous
07:00 GMTChina's Xi Congratulates Kim Jong-un on 73rd Anniversary of North Korea's Founding
06:54 GMTPutin Awards Hero of Russia Title to Emergencies Minister Zinichev Posthumously
06:24 GMTAOC Derided for Using The Term 'Menstruating Persons' While Discussing Texas Abortion Law
06:14 GMTCOVID-19 Here to Stay, Vaccine-Driven Herd Immunity Unlikely, Say Swedish Professors
05:32 GMTProtesters Wave Afghan Flags as Kamala Harris Campaigns for Embattled California Governor
05:15 GMTAlarm Triggered at Russia's Zvezda ISS Module, Crew Reports Smoke, Smell of Burnt Plastic