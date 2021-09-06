India's Ruling BJP Slams Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi for Using Pic of Earlier Farmer Protest

https://sputniknews.com/20210906/indias-ruling-bjp-slams-congress-leader-rahul-gandhi-for-using-pic-of-earlier-farmer-protest-1083807389.html

Hundreds of thousands of farmers from 15 Indian states gathered on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar District to protest three unpopular agricultural...

India' ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday slammed Rahul Gandhi, a key leader of the main opposition party, Congress, for sharing an old photograph of farmer protests.​He also took a jab at the Congress party over lack of its permanent leadership. He said that it has become a habit of Gandhi to stray from what he described as real issues and run the party based on what he claims is propaganda.The BJP leader also accused Gandhi of diverting public attention from the country's achievements, including the success of the COVID-19 vaccination drive.​Patra asserted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is working towards bettering the quality of life for farmers."The opposition wants to point gun at others' shoulders. Our government is the government of farmers," the state representative asserted.​Patra's remarks came after Gandhi tweeted an old photo of the farmers' movement earlier on Monday. He wrote in Hindi: “The farmers are still standing tall, they are fearless, they are the once who decide the fortune of the country.”​Farmers in India are protesting three controversial farm laws passed by the BJP-led government in parliament in November 2020. Farmers and their supporters in government demand that the laws be immediately repealed, as the bills do away with the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system and leave them at the mercy of agriculture corporations. There have been 11 rounds of talks between farmers and the government on the subject, but Delhi's intransigence has resulted in 11 stalemates.

