As Indian Farmers Hold Mega Council, BJP Lawmaker Calls for Talks to Restart

Since November, thousands of farmers have been protesting against the three controversial farm laws passed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. Farmers have been demanding that the laws - which they fear will do away with the Minimum Support of Price (MSP) system and leave them at the mercy of big corporations - be repealed.

BJP parliamentarian Varun Gandhi on Sunday said that his party should respectfully resume talks with farmers and "work with them to reach common ground".

Lakhs of farmers have gathered in protest today, in Muzaffarnagar. They are our own flesh and blood. We need to start re-engaging with them in a respectful manner: understand their pain, their point of view and work with them in reaching common ground. pic.twitter.com/ZIgg1CGZLn — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) September 5, 2021

Gandhi made the remarks after hundreds of thousands of farmers from 15 Indian states gathered on Sunday in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district to protest against three agricultural laws passed by the federal government last year.

Farmers participated in a Kisan Mahapanchayat, or a farmer congregation, convened by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), a coalition of more than 40 Indian farmers' unions, which has also been managing protests on the borders of Delhi for several months.

The vast gathering comes as the state of Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for its local elections which are due to be held in six months. At present, the state is led by the BJP and its chief is Yogi Adityanath.

Free food and water is provided to the needy.#FarmersProtest #MahaPanchayat pic.twitter.com/cfdmqbZn06 — Geekyblogger (@Deexa19) September 5, 2021

Rakesh Tikait just arrived at Kisan Mahapanchayat.#मुजफ्फरनगर_किसान_महापंचायत pic.twitter.com/naT98n1xkX — Kisan Ekta Morcha (@Kisanektamorcha) September 5, 2021

"We pledge that we will not leave the protest site [at Delhi's borders] even if it should become our graveyard," farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said from his platform. "We will lay down our lives if need be but will not leave the protest until we emerge victorious."

General secretary of the opposition Congress party, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is a cousin of Varun Gandhi and sister of Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, expressed her support for the farmers.

"Farmers are the voice and pride of this country," she tweeted in Hindi.

"No government's pride stands a chance in front of the farmers' clarion call. The entire country is with the farmers in their fight to save the agriculture sector and win their rights," her tweet reads.

खेती-किसानी को बचाने और अपनी मेहनत का हक मांगने की लड़ाई में पूरा देश किसानों के साथ है।#मुजफ्फरनगर_किसान_महापंचायत — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 5, 2021

There have already been 11 rounds of talks between farmers and the government but, so far, each has resulted in stalemate.