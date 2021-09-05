https://sputniknews.com/20210905/taliban-reportedly-blocks-at-least-four-planes-with-refugees-americans-from-departing-afghanistan-1083802493.html

Taliban Reportedly Blocks At Least Four Planes With Refugees, Americans From Departing Afghanistan

In a chaotic US and NATO pullout that effectively ended a nearly 20-year military intervention on August 31, thousands of Afghans tried to flee the country... 05.09.2021, Sputnik International

At least four planes chartered to evacuate hundreds of people fleeing Afghanistan after the Taliban* takeover have been unable to leave the country for days, with conflicting accounts emerging about why the flights were unable to take off, the Associated Press reported on Sunday.However, the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas, claimed on "Fox News Sunday" that the group included Americans who were seated on the planes, and the Taliban were preventing them from departure, effectively "holding them hostage." The representative did not reveal the sources where he obtained that information, though.McCaul told the show's host Chris Wallace that a total of six planes were being held at the airport with American citizens and Afghan interpreters on board when asked about how many US citizens and evacuees have left Afghanistan after the withdrawal completion.The congressman asserted that the Taliban was creating the situation in order to "demand more and more, whether it be cash or legitimacy as the government of Afghanistan.""They've sat at the airport for the last couple of days, these planes, and they're not allowed to leave. We know the reason why is because the Taliban want something in exchange," he explained. "This is really turning into a hostage situation where they're not going to allow American citizens to leave until they get full recognition from the US."Citing residents of Mazar-e-Sharif, the outlet stated that the passengers had left the airport, and at least ten families were observed waiting for a judgment at a local hotel, according to witnesses. None of them reportedly had passports or visas, but claimed to have worked for companies with ties to the US or German militaries, while the rest of the would-be passengers have been spotted in restaurants.Departure Flights and Promises of Familiar LifeAccording to reports, Mazar-e-Sharif's airport has just lately begun to handle international flights, with only flights to Turkey thus far. The jets in question were on their way to Doha, Qatar, according to the Afghan official quoted by the AP.It was not specified who had chartered them or why they were in the northern city waiting. The recent big airlift took place at Kabul's international airport, which had been shuttered following the US pullout, but has again reopened to domestic flights on Saturday.The US troops' pullout from the war-torn nation was highlighted by a horrific airlift at Kabul's airport to transport tens of thousands of people, who were afraid of their future under the Taliban, notoriously known for a history of repression. Many people were left behind as the final troops withdrew.The US agreed to continue working with the Taliban's new leadership to help anyone who wishes to flee, and the militants committed to letting anyone with the necessary legal documents depart.*The Taliban is a terrorist group banned in Russia and a number of other countries.

TruePatriot "Citing an email from the US State Department to members of Congress. Ascend, a not-for-profit group that provided leadership training to young women in Afghanistan, told CBS that it had two planes at Mazar-i-Sharif that had been held up by the Taliban for six days." according to RT. So we see that McCaul is a pawn of the Deep State Department by conflating and distorting what is going on. All those on board were Afghans with no passports or visas, and most likely collaborators, that the NGO were trying to get out of the country. They can go nowhere without the appropriate paperwork. I have yet to hear there were any US citizens or nationals on board, despite what the clown McCaul said. All this is trying to do is to continue to provide excuses and dispel some of the utter cowardice and failure of the West. Besides, this sounds an awful lot like unlawful human trafficking and I'd have to ask how they got on board an aircraft if their paperwork wasn't in order. 7

BillOwens Only people with foreign citizenship or residence permits should be allowed to leave. People with pay stubs for cleaning the occupiers military base toilets do not qualify. 7

