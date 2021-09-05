Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210905/nearly-32-of-japanese-support-taro-kono-as-future-prime-minister-reports-say-1083800831.html
Nearly 32% of Japanese Support Taro Kono as Future Prime Minister, Reports Say
Nearly 32% of Japanese Support Taro Kono as Future Prime Minister, Reports Say
TOKYO (Sputnik) - As many as 31.9% of the Japanese are ready to vote for Administrative Reform Minister Taro Kono at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party... 05.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-05T11:54+0000
2021-09-05T11:54+0000
asia & pacific
world
news
japan
taro kono
support
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105932/88/1059328851_0:228:5000:3056_1920x0_80_0_0_b6c48526b745fa4e21736da5cb11f231.jpg
The election, which will also determine the new prime minister, is to take place on 29 September.The poll also showed that 26.6% would vote for former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, and 18.8% chose former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida.More than a half of the population supported the intention of incumbent Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down over the fall of his approval ratings caused by his response to the COVID-19 challenges.The survey was conducted from September 4-5 by randomly dialing 1,071 eligible voters.Only Kishida has officially announced his campaign bid so far.Taro Kono used to serve as Japan's defence and foreign minister, and now he is in charge of the COVID-19 vaccination drive and administrative and regulatory reforms.
https://sputniknews.com/20210903/japanese-pm-suga-reportedly-intends-to-step-down-unlikely-to-run-in-looming-party-elections-1083783980.html
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105932/88/1059328851_0:71:5000:3213_1920x0_80_0_0_153d71d0150e5ac3d36a7d3c72a20c9a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
asia & pacific, world, news, japan, taro kono, support

Nearly 32% of Japanese Support Taro Kono as Future Prime Minister, Reports Say

11:54 GMT 05.09.2021
© AP Photo / Shizuo KambayashiIn this Aug. 3, 2017 file photo, Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo
In this Aug. 3, 2017 file photo, Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.09.2021
© AP Photo / Shizuo Kambayashi
Subscribe
TOKYO (Sputnik) - As many as 31.9% of the Japanese are ready to vote for Administrative Reform Minister Taro Kono at the ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership election in autumn, the poll conducted by the Kyodo news agency showed on Sunday.
The election, which will also determine the new prime minister, is to take place on 29 September.
The poll also showed that 26.6% would vote for former Defense Minister Shigeru Ishiba, and 18.8% chose former Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida.
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga speaks during a news conference at the prime minister's office, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan August 25, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.09.2021
Japanese PM Suga Reportedly Intends to Step Down, Unlikely to Run in Looming Party Elections
3 September, 04:03 GMT
More than a half of the population supported the intention of incumbent Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down over the fall of his approval ratings caused by his response to the COVID-19 challenges.
The survey was conducted from September 4-5 by randomly dialing 1,071 eligible voters.
Only Kishida has officially announced his campaign bid so far.
Taro Kono used to serve as Japan's defence and foreign minister, and now he is in charge of the COVID-19 vaccination drive and administrative and regulatory reforms.
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:16 GMTPriti Patel's Alleged Plan 'to Rewrite Maritime Laws' to Turn Back Migrant Boats Angers France
09:13 GMTJeffrey Donaldson Says DUP Will ‘Block’ Port Checks or Quit in Protest at Northern Ireland Protocol
08:43 GMTNetizens Slam BJP Over Violence in India's Tripura, Demand Human Rights Commission Inquiry
08:35 GMTKnife-Wielding Man Reportedly Takes Petrol Station Staff Hostage in Bristol, UK
08:34 GMTMoscow Believes Chilly Relations With US Do Not Mean Anti-Terrorism Effort Futility
08:26 GMT'Master Stroke': Twitter Goes Wild as Legendary MS Dhoni Named Team India 'Mentor' for T20 World Cup
08:12 GMTTropical Storm Mindy Strikes US' Florida, Moving Over State's North, Hurricane Centre Says
08:09 GMTJapan's Ex-Defence Minister Taro Kono Plans to Bid for Ruling Party Leadership, Reports Suggest
08:03 GMT'It Will Blow Over': Prince Andrew Convinced That He’ll Brush Off Rape Allegations, Report Says
07:42 GMTUS Congressman Demands Answers On Reports Unvetted Afghan Evacuees Leaving Military Base Freely
07:41 GMTIran Slams 'Foreign Intervention' in Afghanistan Amid Concerns Pakistan Is Helping Taliban
07:31 GMTPowerful Typhoon Moving Towards Southern Japan From Philippines, Weather Agency Says
07:29 GMTDenmark Secretly Pays UK Off to Receive Its Afghan Interpreters
07:12 GMTJewish Worshippers Allegedly Flouted Melbourne's Lockdown by Posing as Alcoholics Anonymous
07:00 GMTChina's Xi Congratulates Kim Jong-un on 73rd Anniversary of North Korea's Founding
06:54 GMTPutin Awards Hero of Russia Title to Emergencies Minister Zinichev Posthumously
06:24 GMTAOC Derided for Using The Term 'Menstruating Persons' While Discussing Texas Abortion Law
06:14 GMTCOVID-19 Here to Stay, Vaccine-Driven Herd Immunity Unlikely, Say Swedish Professors
05:32 GMTProtesters Wave Afghan Flags as Kamala Harris Campaigns for Embattled California Governor
05:15 GMTAlarm Triggered at Russia's Zvezda ISS Module, Crew Reports Smoke, Smell of Burnt Plastic