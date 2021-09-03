Register
11:52 GMT03 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A medic wearing face mask and full body protection holds the Gam-COVID-Vak vaccine ahead of inoculation at the city polyclinic No 7, in Simferopol, Crimea, Russia.

    Head of WHO in Russia: COVID Cases in Country Fall by 11% in Two Weeks

    © Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/19/1081272396_0:45:3075:1775_1200x675_80_0_0_c5fba0a61f4c915ae3e70b81f6b702a4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202109031083787487-head-of-who-in-russia-covid-cases-in-country-fall-by-11-in-two-weeks/

    Strict anti-COVID measures were observed in Vladivostok during the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) which runs from 2 to 4 September. And even though the pandemic was not debated at a separate session, its latest statistics were discussed during a fringe event.

    Melita Vujnovic, who is the head of the World Health Organization Office in Russia was invited to the EEF to discuss healthy cities. The WHO receives a daily update on how many COVID-19 cases there are in all member states around the world, so Vujnovic was able to share the latest data from the European region:

    "Out of the 53 states belonging to the WHO European Region (of which Russia is also a member) we have seen cases rise over the past two weeks in 28 countries,” said the head of the WHO’s Russian office. “The increased summer mobility and relaxation of public health measures, including lower compliance with measures in place, are believed to be the reasons for the rise, together with the prevalence of the Delta variant which is highly transmissible. However, countries have reported that the Emergency Use Listed (EUL) vaccines are just as effective as before and the situation is being closely monitored by all national authorities and shared with the WHO."

    According to Vujnovic, despite the overall increase in 28 European nations, the latest statistics from Russia show an overall reduction in cases.

    “As for Russia," she said, "based on these national data we see that over the past two weeks the number of new cases fell by 11 percent. The reproductive number is around 0.96 which indicates a deceleration of the transmission."
    Melita Vujnovic
    © Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov
    Melita Vujnovic

    The Delta variant of the novel coronavirus has been responsible for thousands of new COVID cases worldwide. Part of the problem is that according to recent studies, the effectiveness of some vaccines against infection and symptomatic illness has dropped significantly. Nevertheless, according to Vujnovic, some jabs, such as Pfizer/BioNTech are still effective in preventing hospitalisation and serious illness.

    “At the moment, two jabs of the approved vaccines - whether they're WHO-approved or approved by one of the other regulatory agencies - have been shown to provide excellent protection from severe disease and hospitalisation against the Delta variant as well as against other variants of concern. For instance, the Israel study showed that the effectiveness of the Pfizer vaccine had decreased against infection but still maintains the effectiveness of about 93 percent in preventing serious illness and hospitalisation,” she said.

    A recent preprint study by the Minnesota-based Mayo Clinic has demonstrated that the effectiveness of the two major mRNA vaccines which are approved for use in the US – Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna - in preventing infections and symptomatic disease has dropped from 86 percent to 76 percent for Moderna and from 76 percent to 42 percent for Pfizer at a time when the majority of the initial Delta cases were detected in the state. 

    The Russian Ministry of Health announced that the dual-component Russian Sputnik V jab, which is at present undergoing WHO approval, is more than 83 percent effective against the Delta variant.

    Tags:
    World Health Organization (WHO), COVID-19, Russia, cases
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destroyed cars are seen under debris from a collapsed facade after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Thibodaux, Louisiana, US, 1 September 2021.
    Catastrophic Hurricane Ida Batters US, Devastates Major Cities
    Post-Pullout Stipulations
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse