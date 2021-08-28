Register
28 August 2021
    Iraq's President Barham Salih and France's President Emmanuel Macron attend a news conference ahead of the Baghdad summit at the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq August 28, 2021

    France Will Remain in Iraq Even if US Withdraws, Macron Says

    World
    Paris deployed troops into Iraq in 2014 as part of the US-led coalition against Daesh (ISIS),* but kept them there even after Baghdad and the Western coalition proclaimed victory over the terrorists in 2017. Last month, Iraq and the US reached an agreement requiring all US combat forces in the Middle Eastern nation to withdraw by the end of 2021.

    France will keep troops in Iraq for ‘anti-terrorism operations’ so long as the Iraqi government needs their assistance, and no matter what the United States decides to do, French President Emmanual Macron has announced.

    “No matter what choices the Americans make, we will maintain our presence in Iraq to fight against terrorism,” the French president said, speaking at a news conference Saturday while attending a regional security summit hosted by Baghdad.

    Macron added that Paris has “the operational capacity to ensure this presence.”

    France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a news conference with Iraq's President Barham Salih (not seen) ahead of the Baghdad summit at the Green Zone in Baghdad, Iraq August 28, 2021
    Macron Urges to Stay Vigilant in the Face of Daesh Threat Days After Deadly Kabul Airport Attack
    Earlier in the day, Macron told Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi that “we all know that we must not lower our guard, because Daesh remains a threat, and I know that the fight against these terrorist groups is a priority of your government.”

    Al-Kadhemi called France a “key partner” to Baghdad “in the war against terrorism.”

    France has about 160 troops stationed in Iraq, with the forces deployed to the country under Operation Chammal in 2014. France carried out a series of airstrikes against Daesh forces in Iraq and Syria between 2014 and 2017, and took part in the 2016 operation to liberate the city of Mosul, Iraq. French forces were also illegally deployed in eastern Syria, but were forced to leave that country in 2019 following a Turkish offensive against US-allied Syrian Kurdish forces. One French paratrooper was killed and two have been wounded in Operation Chammal to date.

    Iraq and France have had a turbulent relationship in recent decades, with Paris backing Iraq during Saddam Hussein’s war of aggression against Iran in the 1980s, but then taking part in the US-led coalition’s intervention in Kuwait and Iraq in 1990-1991. In 2003, France opposed the US invasion of Iraq.

    US Combat Troops Given Deadline to Leave

    Prime Minister al-Kadhimi and US President Joe Biden reached an agreement in July under which all US combat forces will be required to leave Iraq by the end of 2021, with a limited contingent of non-combat troops allowed to stay for a “training, advising, assisting and intelligence-sharing role.”

    Screengrab of footage of Iraqi militia group attack on US convoy.
    © Photo : Twitter / @IbrahimDSY1
    Iraqi Militias Claim to Attack Eight US Logistics Convoys in 24 Hours
    The US has already slashed troop numbers in Iraq by more than half since 2020, with over 2,800 soldiers withdrawn between March 2020 and January 2021 in the aftermath of the unprovoked assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad in January 2020. Soleimani’s killing prompted Iran to launch missile strikes against two US bases in Iraq, and Baghdad-allied militias have launched hundreds of rocket, mortar and improvised explosive device (IED) attacks targeting US facilities and supply convoys since that time. Iraq’s parliament demanded the withdrawal of all US forces from Iraq following Soleimani’s death, and Shia militias have warned that they will not stop attacking American forces until all US personnel, not just combat troops, are gone.

    * A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

