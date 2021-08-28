Macron Urges to Stay Vigilant in the Face of Daesh Threat Days After Deadly Kabul Airport Attack

French President Emmanuel Macron warned against "lowering guard" on Saturday in the wake of the Daesh* threat, just few days after Kabul was hit by a series of explosions, killing dozens.
Daesh-K* (ISIS-K*), a group that claims to be affiliated with Daesh, took responsibility for the attack, which left 13 US service members dead.
Marcon arrived in Iraq on Saturday to take part in the "Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership", where he met Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi.
"We all know that we must not lower our guard, because Daesh (IS) remains a threat, and I know that the fight against these terrorist groups is a priority of your government," the French president said after the meeting.
As a group, Daesh has its origins in Iraq and Syria and still remains an acute threat in these countries even after an international coalition of forces drove it out of the last remaining territories it held after declaring a worldwide caliphate in 2014. Daesh-K, where K stands for Khorasan in a reference to an ancient province, aligns itself with the terrorist movement.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
* Taliban, Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) and Daesh-K are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.
All comments
Show new comments (0)