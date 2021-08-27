Biden Says US Ready to Use 'Other Options' if Diplomacy Fails in Dealing With Iran

"We're also going to discuss the threat from Iran and our commitment to ensure Iran never develops a nuclear weapon," Biden said during remarks at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. "If diplomacy fails, we're ready to turn to other options."
Iran and the P5+1 group of countries (the United States, China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom - plus Germany) signed the Joint Comprehension Plan of Action (JCPOA) deal envisaging that Tehran would scale back its peaceful nuclear program in exchange for sanction relief and the lift of an arms embargo.
In 2018, the then US president, Donald Trump, unilaterally withdrew Washington from the deal, prompting Tehran to backtrack on its commitments. Negotiations on a possible revival of the Iran nuclear deal started in Vienna in April 2021. Tehran said that the talks would resume after the inauguration of Ebrahim Raisi, which took place earlier this month.
