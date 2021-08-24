Register
    Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wy., delivers opening remarks at the first hearing of the House select committee hearing on the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

    Cheney Slams Biden White House for ‘Denying’ Reports of Americans Being ‘Beaten’ by Taliban Forces

    World
    Over the last several days, various reports have surfaced detailing instances in which Americans and Afghan nationals have sought refuge at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, with the ultimate hope of being cleared to evacuate the war-torn nation on one of the many evacuation flights. However, getting to the tarmac has proven difficult.

    Weighing in on the ever-developing scenes in Afghanistan, US Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) accused the Biden White House of lying about the brutal circumstances facing many Americans trying to leave the Central Asian nation, saying that some have been “beaten” by members of the Taliban*.

    Cheney blasted the Biden administration during an appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday. She used the on-air opportunity to raise concern about treatment reportedly being dealt to Americans trying to board evacuation flights, and to highlight what she considers to be a denial that’s been emerging from top officials, including US President Joe Biden.

    “The fact that we're now somehow relying on the Taliban to protect Americans, and the White House is denying what we know is happening on the ground - which is that Americans are being beaten, they're being prevented from getting to the gates of the airport, and they are probably being held hostage,” Cheney told show host Chuck Todd.

    Asked if the commander-in-chief could have found a way to do away with the withdrawal deal that was signed under the Trump administration, Cheney told Todd that “there’s no question” about it.

    U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on evacuation efforts and the ongoing situation in Afghanistan during a speech in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 20, 2021
    © REUTERS / KEN CEDENO
    U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on evacuation efforts and the ongoing situation in Afghanistan during a speech in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 20, 2021

    “President Biden is the president of the United States, and he's had no problem in reversing course on other things,” the lawmaker stated. “He decided he's gonna rejoin the [2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action]. He decided he's gonna rejoin the Paris climate accord.”

    “He's reversed a number of decisions of the Trump administration,” Cheney underscored.

    Cheney further stated that the Trump-era deal was a “surrender agreement” that gave “credibility to the Taliban,” and asserted that in going through with the withdrawal Biden had ignored advice from US military leadership.

    Cheney is reportedly not far off in her remarks about the Taliban exacting force against Americans attempting to reach the international airport. US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told lawmakers during a Friday briefing call that some US nationals had been beaten during efforts to get through airport checkpoints.

    Taliban fighters stand guard on the road to the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021
    © AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
    Taliban fighters stand guard on the road to the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, Aug. 16, 2021
    “We’re also aware that some people, including Americans, have been harassed and even beaten by the Taliban,” Austin reportedly said on the call, before steering away from giving exact details. “This is unacceptable and [we] made it clear to the designated Taliban leader.”

    The defense secretary explained during the closed-door briefing that many Americans are being cleared through the checkpoint without issue. 

    Austin’s remarks came just moments after Biden told reporters that he was not aware of any assessments that indicated Americans were encountering difficulties trying to get through checkpoints.

    The latest figures suggest that the US has so far evacuated approximately 48,000 individuals from Afghanistan, with 10,900 evacuees removed in the last day alone. Although Biden has touched on the possibility of extending the US stay until all Americans and Afghan nationals are removed, an official decision is not expected to be made within the next 24 hours, according to reports.

