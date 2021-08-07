Register
08:21 GMT07 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Canadian flag and the Parliament Hill on the southern banks of the Ottawa River in downtown Ottawa

    Canadian Government Announces Tentative Deal With Border Services Agency Following Strike

    © CC0 / Flickr / kurnmit
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107855/23/1078552325_0:-1:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_343578e2ded494297bbb74d20bc4e8ac.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202108071083548517-canadian-government-announces-tentative-deal-with-border-services-agency-following-strike/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Canadian government announced it had reached a tentative agreement with the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the Customs and Immigration Union (CIU), putting an end to a protracted standoff.

    "The Government of Canada has reached a tentative agreement today with federal border services officers represented by the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) and the Customs and Immigration Union," the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat said in a statement late on Friday.

    The four-year deal, which applies to close to 9,500 border services officers at the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), provides general economic increases of 2.8% and 2.2% in the first two years of the agreement, given the relatively strong economic environment in 2018 and 2019.

    "Lower economic increases of 1.35 per cent and 1.5 per cent would be provided in the third and fourth years of the agreement reflecting the reduced economic growth experienced in Canada in 2020 and 2021. New provisions for caregiver leave, extended parental leave, and domestic violence leave are also part of the agreement", the statement added.

    The government and the trade union’s bargaining team were trying to hammer out a last-minute deal as Canadian border agents and staff commenced job action early on Friday, protesting against poor working conditions.

    Two people, who later indicated to officials they are from Sudan, hesitate as they listen to a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer tell them they will be taken into custody just before they crossed into Canada from Perry Mills, N.Y., near Hemmingford, Quebec, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017
    © AP Photo / Craig Ruttle
    Two people, who later indicated to officials they are from Sudan, hesitate as they listen to a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer tell them they will be taken into custody just before they crossed into Canada from Perry Mills, N.Y., near Hemmingford, Quebec, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017

    PSAC and the CIU served the Canadian government a strike notice on Tuesday after talks with the CBSA and the Treasury Board broke down, citing the lack of redress for "toxic" working conditions and the absence of contracts for unionized workers for over three years. They added that throughout the strike, border services staff would be operating on a work-to-rule basis — only carrying out duties they were trained and mandated to do — at all Canadian airports, land borders, commercial shipping ports, postal facilities and headquarters locations.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed on Thursday hope that the strike could be averted through negotiations at the bargaining table, citing the government’s ability to renegotiate contracts with several groups of public sector workers in recent years.

    Tags:
    Canada, border, border, border, Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), Strike
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Tara Davis of the United States in action. Athletics - Women's Long Jump - Final
    The Most Impressive Falls of Athletes at Tokyo Olympics
    Cuomo-No
    Cuomo-No
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse