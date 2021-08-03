Register
08:21 GMT03 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the Israeli embassy in Berlin to sign the book of condolence for Israeli ex-president and Nobel Peace Prize winner Shimon Peres on September 30, 2016.

    Israel-German Ties Will Remain Strong Even After Merkel Leaves Office, Says Israeli Expert

    © AFP 2021 / MICHAEL KAPPELER
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/03/1083514491_0:0:3391:1908_1200x675_80_0_0_d41772ceed9f7befd530b7a879927c3a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202108031083514427-israel-german-ties-will-remain-strong-even-after-merkel-leaves-office-says-israeli-expert/

    Chancellor Angela Merkel is set to visit Israel on 28 August and is expected to reiterate Germany’s commitment to the defence of Israel. But it might not be that easy to stick to this pledge, especially given the fact that more and more Germans are displeased with the support their government provides to Israeli leadership.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel is to visit Israel at the end of the month, Israeli media reported earlier this week. It will be her third and probably her last trip to Israel before she leaves office by the end of this year. 

    Standing By Israel

    David Witztum, a lecturer on German history and an expert in German-Israeli relations, says that just like during her previous visits, Merkel will surely reiterate her country's commitment to Israel.

    "Merkel is a great friend of Israel. She went farther than any Chancellor before her and it was during her era that the two states have deepened their relations."

    Since Merkel assumed the chancellery in 2005, Germany's relations with Israel have become a pillar of her foreign policy. For Merkel, preserving Israeli security was a “staatsraison” or in other words, core national interest.

    Under her tenure, Germany has forged cooperation between the two states' governments. It deepened the collaboration between the militaries, outlawed organisations and movements that sought to destroy Israel, and remained the Mideast country’s biggest trade partner in Europe.

    Merkel has also done much to combat antisemitism and anti-Israel sentiment, that have been on the rise in Germany in recent years. She was the one, who stood firm and condemned anti-Semitic groups that staged rallies across the country. 

    In 2019, her parliament designated the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement against Israel as antisemitic. And, more recently, it banned the Hamas flag following a number of antisemitic incidents surrounding May's escalation between Israel and Gaza militants.

    Witztum believes that that bond between the two countries can largely be attributed to the traumas of the Holocaust during which six million Jews lost their lives.

    Visiting Israel at the end of August, Merkel will probably vow to ensure that her fellow Germans continue to remember the Holocaust and will promise the Israeli leadership that Germany's special relations with the Jewish state will not alter, no matter who comes to power in Berlin.

    Waning Support?

    But that promise of standing by Israel might not be that easy to fulfil. In 2015, a poll found that 48 percent of Germans asked held a poor opinion of Israel. A third equated Israeli policies towards the Palestinians with those of Nazis towards the Jews, and 58 percent said that the Holocaust should be consigned to history.

    "The younger generation doesn't have that feeling of a responsibility like the previous generation. Plus, right now, some 20 percent of people living in Germany are not ethnic Germans. They are refugees. They don't share this burden of the Holocaust. They don't consider it their past because their past lies in Kosovo, Afghanistan or Syria."

    With these kinds of sentiments and alarming polls, coupled with the rise of the alt-right, the future of Israel-Germany ties doesn't look bright. But Witztum says the memory of the Holocaust is still impacting the moves of Berlin's decision-making circles.

    "There is still a great freight from the Holocaust. That past will not go away. People realise that antisemitism is a problem and that the past can repeat itself. And they do want to join forces to fight this phenomenon."

    Tags:
    Israel, Germany, Angela Merkel, antisemitism, Holocaust
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    German track and field athlete Alica Schmidt
    Stunning Female Athletes Battling for Medals at 2020 Tokyo Olympics
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse