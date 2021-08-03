Canada Calls for Holding Iran Accountable for 'Reckless' Attack on Mercer Street Vessel

"Canada condemns the attack on the MV Mercer that international intelligence attributes to Iran. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims. Flag of Canada stands with the international community in upholding international security and holding Iran accountable for its reckless actions," the ministry tweeted.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett claimed on Sunday there was intelligence indicating that Iran was involved in the attack. Later, both UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made statements to the same effect. Iran has denied having any role in the incident.
The Japanese-owned vessel was attacked off the coast of Oman last week, resulting in the deaths of two crew members, citizens of Romania and the United Kingdom. According to media reports, the vessel could be tied to an Israeli billionaire.
