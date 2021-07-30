WHO Says Has Not Yet Seen Link Between COVID-19 Delta Variant, Increased Mortality

"With the Delta variant in terms of severity, we have seen a few countries demonstrate increased hospitalization rates but we have not yet seen an increase in mortality", Van Kerkhove told a press briefing.
Executive Director of WHO's Health Emergencies Programme, Mike Ryan, added that the vaccines approved by the organization were effective against all COVID-19 variants.
"In terms of vaccination, the vaccines that are currently approved by WHO, all provide significant protection against severe disease and hospitalization from all the variants, including the Delta variant," Ryan said.
The Delta strain was first registered in India in October 2020 and is believed to be the fastest spreading and most contagious of coronavirus variants.
