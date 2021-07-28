Cuba to Receive Food Supplies From Nicaragua, Vice-President Says

"In the coming days, very soon our people, our government will send to the Cuban people and government a ship loaded with Nicaraguan food supplies" Vice President Rosario Murillo said as aired by Canal 4 Nicaragua.
Sending food supplies to Cuba will be a "national contribution to fighting the pandemic," the official added.
Earlier in July, Russia sent a shipment of coronavirus-related aid to Cuba, including 1 million masks. Mexico also delivered food and medical supplies to Cuba after President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said that the social roots of protests should not be politicised.
With a population of 11 million, Cuba reported nearly 4,000 coronavirus cases per million residents over the last week, which is nine times more than the world average, in an outbreak fuelled by the spread of more contagious COVID-19 strains on the island.
