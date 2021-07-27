EU Welcomes Restoration of Inter-Korean Communication Lines, Ready to Facilitate Dialogue

The South Korean president's office announced the decision earlier in the day, with the sides making the first call in 14 months since the termination by the DPRK of all lines on June 9, 2020.
"We welcome the re-opening of communication lines between the Republic of Korea and North Korea. This is an important confidence building measure. The EU stands ready to support new diplomatic initiatives between the main parties," Massrali tweeted.
The inter-Korean dialogue has been at a low point since South-based defectors began lofting political leaflets on balloons across the border in June 2020. The move resulted in the North threatening the South with state-level action, as well as detonating the joint communications office building on the border.
