Government Spokesman Says Cyprus Will Wait for Completion of UN Investigation

MOSCOW (Cyprus) - Cyprus will wait for the United Nations to complete their investigation prior to taking action, Government Spokesman Marios Pelekanos said on 18 July, commenting on the recent incident when a Turkish vessel opened fire on a Cypriot coast guard.

On July 16, a Turkish coast guard vessel opened fire on a Cypriot coast guard boat near the Tylliria coast in the island's northwest. No injuries were reported.

"The incident is under investigation by the UN and we expect this investigation to continue; we will choose a position in accordance to the results," Peleknos said.

The spokesman added that the government was taking steps in all necessary directions, including at the UN Security Council.

Pelekanos had also commented on Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the north of the island next week to mark the anniversary of Turkey's 1974 invasion, saying that Ankara was showing its stance both through this visit and by other aggressive means.

Erdogan described his visit to Cyprus as a "celebration of peace and freedom" aiming to send a message worldwide of Ankara's support of North Cyprus, which is not recognized by any other state in the world apart from Turkey itself.

July 20 celebrates the anniversary of Turkey's invasion of Cyprus in 1974, when the country occupied 34.85% of the island, splitting it into the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the Republic of Cyprus.

For decades, Turkey has been at odds with both Cyprus and Greece over a number of issues, including the size of their exclusive economic zones in the Eastern Mediterranean.