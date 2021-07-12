Register
06:51 GMT12 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE - In this Saturday, July 29, 2017 file aerial photo, the Russian nuclear-powered cruiser Pyotr Veliky (Peter the Great) and the Russian nuclear submarine Dmitry Donskoy moored near Kronstadt, a seaport town 30 km (19 miles) west of St. Petersburg, Russia

    Sudan’s Sovereign Council, Gov’t to Consider Agreement on Russian Navy Base, Foreign Minister Says

    © AP Photo / Elena Ignatyeva
    World
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/0c/1083365069_0:59:3024:1759_1200x675_80_0_0_ba78907ac034524eb2b617f63462a932.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202107121083365099-sudans-sovereign-council-govt-to-consider-agreement-on-russian-navy-base-foreign-minister-says/

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The issue of ratifying the agreement on the creation of a logistics centre for the Russian navy in Sudan will be considered by the Sudanese Sovereign Council and the government, Foreign Minister Mariam Sadig al-Mahdi said.

    The Sudanese and Russian defence ministers have already discussed the issues around the Russian navy’s centre during a recent meeting, according to the top diplomat.

    "The process of ratification of any international agreement requires going through the legislative council, but in its absence at the present time ... the council of ministers on the one hand and the civil wing of the Sovereign Council on the other must study such agreements before they are ratified," the minister said.

    Russia Able to Convince Ethiopia to Respect Sudan’s Position on Renaissance Dam

    Russia is able to convince Ethiopia to reach an agreement that will guarantee that the interests of Sudan and Egypt are respected on the issue of the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), Mariam Sadig al-Mahdi said.

    "This not only directly affects our national security but also threatens the lives of a significant part of our citizens ... our position and our point of view on the issue of the Renaissance dam and Ethiopia's stubborn behavior towards us will be clarified," the minister said.

    Moscow could play an important role in resolving the dispute between Sudan and Egypt on the one hand and Ethiopia on the other, according to al-Mahdi.

    "Thanks to its good relations with Ethiopia, Russia can try to convince the Ethiopian side to listen to the voice of reason and come to an agreement that guarantees the interests of the three countries without harming Sudan, as it did when the dam was first filled," the top diplomat added.

    Sudan Thankful to Russia for Supporting Political Changes in Country

    Sudan is thankful to Russia for supporting political changes that have occurred in the African country, Foreign Minister Mariam Sadig al-Mahdi said.

    "And here we needed to thank Russia for its support for change in Sudan, as it welcomed the changes that have taken place in Sudan following the success of the glorious December revolution [in 2018]," the minister said.

    According to al-Mahdi, one of the goals of her visit to Moscow "is to confirm Khartoum's interest in developing bilateral relations with Russia."

    Mariam Sadig al-Mahdi has called for activating economic ties between Khartoum and Moscow.

    The top diplomat arrived in Russia on Sunday for an official visit.

    "In the economic and commercial sphere, we see that there are potential opportunities for the development of relations. They are very large, but they are not being realized. We really want to develop these relations and expand the areas of such cooperation," al-Mahdi told Sputnik.

    According to the Sudanese minister, opportunities for economic growth in relations between the two countries exist in the agricultural sector, the extraction of mineral resources and the supply of Russian equipment and machinery to Sudan.

    "We intend to help attract more Russian companies, banks and investments to Sudan, as this is in the common interests of our countries," al-Mahdi added.

    Tags:
    Ethiopia, logistics, Russia, Sudan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    Moving on Out
    Moving on Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse