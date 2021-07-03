Seven People, Including Four Children, Dead as Result of Fire in Canada, Reports Say

The list of the victims includes two men (aged 38 and 35 years), a woman (aged 38 years), and four children (aged 12, 12, 8, and 4 years). Five more people, including four children, managed to escape from the flaming house.
According to the CTV News broadcaster, two Muslim families lived in the fire-hit house.
Footage allegedly made on site was shared on social media.
Devastating house fire in Chestermere. RCMP say 7 people have been killed in a house fire, 4 children and 3 adults. The whole community is mourning this loss of life. My heart breaks for this family. pic.twitter.com/uqrRxbcHfP— Christa Dao (@ChristaDao) July 2, 2021
Sent to me by neighbour. The flames are so powerful, half the home was engulfed. @GlobalCalgary pic.twitter.com/xCEgHycZYC— Christa Dao (@ChristaDao) July 2, 2021
The causes of the blaze remain unknown.
