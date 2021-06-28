Lawmakers in Sindh Assembly Bring Bed to Hold 'Funeral of Democracy' - Video

Opposition members in the Sindh Assembly from Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) brought in a "charpoy" (bed) into the House, describing it as a “funeral of democracy".
They disrupted proceedings after their leader Haleem Adil Sheikh was allegedly denied permission to address the House. Members shouted slogans such as "It is the funeral of democracy, should be taken out with fanfare". The lawmakers made a bid to lay the bed in front of the speaker’s rostrum.
پاکستان تحریک انصاف کے ارکان نے آج سندھ اسمبلی میں جمہوریت کا علامتی جنازہ نکالا مگر جنازہ نکالا کیسے جاتا ہے یہ بتانے کے لیے کوئی صاحب علم بندہ نہیں تھا۔#Pakistan #PakistanMovingForward #SindhGovt #Sindh #PTIGovernment #PTI #Funeral @AsadAToor @HamidMirPAK pic.twitter.com/ZyV5vSPbeX— Falak Abdella (@AbdellaFalak) June 28, 2021
Later, PTI leaders submitted a resolution before the assembly alleging that “opposition members were denied the right to speak in the House”.
سندھ اسمبلی— Dua~Bhutto (@DuaBhuttoPTI) June 28, 2021
جمہوریت کا جنازہ ہے، زرا زور سے نکلے#نااہل_سندھ_حکومت pic.twitter.com/sjH0vF0ajk
Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani termed the ruckus as an “insult to the House”.
