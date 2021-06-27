Pashninyan's Party Won Armenian Parliamentary Vote With 53.91%, Central Election Committee Confirms

"2,595,512 people were registered in electoral lists, 1,281,997 —or 49.39% of voters — took part in the voting. The number of people who voted for the Civil Contract party totaled 688,761 people or 53.91%; for the Armenia Alliance 269,481 or 21.9%; and for the I Have Honour bloc [of former President Serzh Sargsyan] 66,650 or 5.22%", Tigran Mukuchyan, the head of the central election committee, said.
Although the I Have Honour bloc has not passed the 7% threshold, it will have seats in the parliament, as the presence of at least three political forces is required under Armenia's law.
The percentage of votes translates into Pashinyan's Civil Contract party getting 71 seats in the parliament, Kocharyan's Armenia Alliance getting 29 seats, and Sargsyan's I Have Honour bloc getting seven seats, Mukuchyan said.
In line with minority quotas, members of Armenia's Russian, Kurdish, and Yazidi communities entered the parliament as part of the Civil Contract list, while the Assyrian representative was included on Armenia Alliance's list, Mukuchyan said.
The snap elections in Armenia came out of an internal political crisis triggered by significant territorial concessions to Azerbaijan in the armed hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh last autumn.
All comments
Show new comments (0)